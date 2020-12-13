A pillar of light: Harper Heta's amazing story, from gymnastics accident to kapa haka leader

12-year-old Harper Heta has ambitions to be an inspirational ambassador for people with disabilities.

When she was seven years old, Harper Heta’s life changed in a moment.

The young Aucklander broke her back in a gymnastics injury at home. Five years on, after a tough rehabilitation, she is a “pillar of light” to her whānau and community. Harper is the leader of her local kapa haka group and recently opened the Attitude Awards with an inspiring dance performance from her wheelchair.

Seven-year-old Harper bends over backwards, excited to show her aunty a move she learned at gymnastics. In that moment her life begins to change. Her back hurts and when she goes to grab a glass of water from the kitchen, her legs give way. The glass shatters on the floor.

SHANE BOULTON/ACC Harper Heta says kapa haka has given her a lot more confidence.

Harper remembers the drive to Kaitaia Hospital, the needles from a nurse – she doesn’t like needles – and the helicopter flight to Auckland’s Starship Hospital.

Five years on, her mother Lara, still gets emotional when remembering that day and meeting Harper off the helicopter in Auckland.

“It was pretty scary,” she says. “In that moment, we didn’t know what was going to happen. We had no idea she would become paraplegic.”

KEA Kids News/Supplied Harper Heta, 12, of Kaukapakapa School is one of the leaders of her kapa haka ropū.

Five weeks in hospital was followed by three months at a children’s rehabilitation centre learning how being paraplegic changes your life.

Now 12 years old, Harper is on to her seventh wheelchair, and is already ticking off her life goals. “My shoulders ached a lot when I first started pushing my wheelchair, but I had physio and it helped me a lot, to gain strength in my arms and my shoulders to help push myself. And then I was off. It was great!”

Harper, who lives in Kaukapakapa, about 50km northwest of Auckland, hasn’t stopped since.

She’s one of the leaders at her school’s kapa haka rōpū; she played a starring role alongside two other dancers at this year’s Attitude Awards, a nationally televised event celebrating the achievements and successes of New Zealanders living with disabilities; she’s been interviewed by KEA Kids News; and like a typical 12-year-old, she loves hanging out with her friends, and biking, thanks to an attachment that turns her wheelchair into a three-wheeled bike.

Harper hasn’t always been so positive about her life after the injury: “I’ve definitely had times when I was really down,” she says. Like when she was about 10, she felt sad she couldn’t play the sports she really wanted to.

“I think being in kapa haka has given me a lot more confidence. We’ve created a whānau, being in the group. I’ve gained friendships from the group, and we all support each other.”

It’s also helping her connect with her Māori roots, says Lara. “She may not understand everything she does because she’s only 12, but I know she feels it. And it’s really cool to watch.”

Harper’s ACC recovery partner, Justine Hunter, understands Harper’s unique needs better than most.

Supplied Harper Heta, right, with her ACC recovery manager Justine Hunter at the Attitude Awards in Auckland earlier this month.

Justine is also a paraplegic and uses a wheelchair. She was a competitive gymnast, aged 8, when she was in a car accident that injured her back.

“Justine’s been a big help. She’s definitely one of my idols, she’s definitely someone I can look up to,” says Harper.

Justine remembers that first meeting with Lara, listening to her concerns.

“I remember telling Lara there was no need to wrap Harper in cotton wool, and to allow her to figure out life when she was ready to, to let her take risks, and to have the exact same expectations for her as she would for any one of her children, so that she’d grow up into a healthy individual with respect for herself.”

Harper has been in a wheelchair for almost half her life and has learned to cope with the challenges.

“My advice to anybody in the same situation as me, is definitely don’t waste your time. I know that many people in a wheelchair do get a little depressed from their situation, but they don’t realise that they can do a lot more if they have the right mindset.”

Lara, a mother of six, says: “Every new experience she is a part of enriches our life so much, and we probably wouldn’t have gained all that enriching love because we would just be a normal family.

“She is a pillar of light.”

SHANE BOULTON/ACC Harper Heta, inspirational kapa haka performer, is a ‘pillar of light’, her mum says.

Justine says seeing Harper becoming more independent and confident has been rewarding.

“ACC provided an adaptive bike attachment for her wheelchair so she can get to school independently like the rest of her siblings, and housing modifications meaning she can easily access all her siblings’ rooms, and the rest of her home including an area where she can make her own snacks.”

For Harper, being in a wheelchair isn’t holding her back.

“One of my goals is when I’m older I want to be an inspirational ambassador, because I feel like people do need to know and hear from a perspective of someone who’s different or someone who has differences.

“And I feel like they need to understand that everyone is basically the same, just more unique than others.”