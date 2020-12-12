Triple glory for Lisa Carrington at first competition in 10 months

Lisa Carrington said she felt nervous before her first competition in 10 months.

Lisa Carrington overcame the opposition at the Blue Lake 2 regatta and conditions she described as “incredibly challenging” to triumph in the open women’s K1 200m A Final at a windswept Lake Tikitapu on Saturday.

The double Olympic champion competing in her first competition for 10 months, because of the coronavirus pandemic, showed she has lost none of her sharpness to take victory by just under a second in the marquee event of the day.

Carrington made a quick start and established early control of the race under pressure from national silver medallist Aimee Fisher.

However, despite the choppy conditions, the seven-time world K1 200m champion sliced through the water to record 37.89 to finish 0.91 seconds clear of Fisher.

READ MORE:

* Olympic Games ace Lisa Carrington makes competitive canoeing return at Rotorua regatta

* Lisa Carrington starts Tokyo Olympic canoe sprint campaign at Lake Karapiro

* Lisa Carrington wins triple gold after dominant K1 500m paddle



Three-time world championship medallist Kayla Imrie also impressed to take third in 39.58 – 0.03 ahead of Caitlin Ryan.

Carrington went on to complete a perfect day by going on to clinch a hat-trick of titles in Rotorua. Pairing up with Kayla Imrie, they won in the open women’s K2 200m final. Stopping the clock in 35.29 the gold medal duo finished 1.07 seconds clear of Aimee and Olivia Brett with Caitlin and former world K1 1000m champion Teneale Hatton in bronze (36.65).

Carrington then picked up a third gold medal in the K4 200m as part of a quartet with Ryan, Hatton and Imrie in 33.48.

The four-time Halberg Sportswoman of the Year then concluded a successful day by earning a direct route through to the open women’s K1 500m final by banking top spot in heat three (1:52.25).

“It was nice to be back competing again and feeling those competition nerves again,” Carrington said of her day.

“The conditions were incredibly challenging. It is tough and you have to be very flexible in your approach.

“Today was just about making the most of my physicality, coping as best I could with the conditions and getting a good hit out.

“I’ve been training well over the past few months and it was nice to have been able to have trusted in that and been able to execute.”

Taris Harker backed up his open men’s K1 200m victory at Blue Lake 1 with another race win in Rotorua.

The Karapiro Kayak Racing Club paddler edged a tight final from Ben Duffy by just 0.11 seconds to once again prove the master over the 200m distance, recording 35.00.

Kurtis Imrie matched his sister, Kayla, as a senior open 200m bronze medallist, crossing the line in 35.61 to round out the podium.

But Harker proved the master over the 200m distance.

“It was windy conditions today but training as I do at Lake Karapiro, these are not uncommon conditions,” Harker said.

“It wasn’t the best start, but I had to quickly put that behind me and focus on what I needed to do. As I crossed the line I wasn’t sure whether Duff (Ben Duffy) or I had got it. I was happy to hear I’d got it, but I know there is plenty of stuff I need to work on.”

Harker added his second gold medal of the day as the Karapiro Kayak Racing Club claimed victory in the open men’s K4 200m final from Arawa.