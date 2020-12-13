Edward Osei-Nketia misses final tilt at national secondary schools sprint record

Eddie Osei-Nketia, pictured at the Millennium Institute in 2019, has won the 2020 national secondary schools 100m title.

Tokyo Olympic Games hopeful Edward Osei-Nketia won easily, but failed to break the 23-year-old record in the senior boys' 100m at the New Zealand Secondary Schools athletics championship.

The 19-year-old Scots College year 13 student got an explosive start at Tauranga on Sunday in the final to win by almost 4 metres in a time of 10.68sec – just outside the 10.60sec record set St Kentigern College’s Benjamin Potter in 1997.

Osei-Nketia broke was wearing a black sleeve on his right arm, after breaking his radium near his after falling off his bike six weeks ago.

The teenager, who competed at the world athletics championships in Doha last year, raised his arm as he crossed the finish line at the Tauranga Domain track, but the timekeepers later confirmed he had just missed the coveted record.

Oliver Krijnen (St Patrick’s College) was second with Will Chunn (Christchurch Boy’s High School) third.

Osei-Nketia has a personal best time of 10.19sec, ranking him fourth on New Zealand’s all-time list.

He will need to run 10.05sec to achieve the automatic qualifier for next year’s Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Tayla Brunger (Te Aho O Te Kura Pounamu) finished strongly to comfortably win the senior girls’ 100m title from Hinewai Knowles (Cambridge HS), who had earlier taken out the 100m hurdles gold medal. Briana Irving (Gisborne GHS) was third.