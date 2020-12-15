Top paddler walks away from Olympic dream due to 'unsafe' Canoe Racing NZ environment

Serious allegations of bullying, intimidation and psychological abuse have surfaced at elite level canoe racing. (First published October 2020)

One of New Zealand’s top women’s paddlers has ruled herself out of contention for the Tokyo Olympics following a lengthy stand-off with Canoe Racing NZ over athlete welfare.

Stuff understands Aimee Fisher has notified the sport’s management she is not putting her name forward for selection for next year’s Games as she believes Canoe Racing NZ’s high performance environment to be unsafe.

The extraordinary move to walk away from her Olympic dream comes after nearly seven months of attempts to get the national body to address her concerns about the training and coaching environment.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Aimee Fisher, second from right, poses with her fellow members of the world champion women’s K4 crew, from left, Lisa Carrington, Kayla Imrie and Caitlin Ryan at the 2019 Halberg Awards in Auckland.

It is understood Canoe Racing NZ had imposed a December 7 deadline for Fisher, who has been training with a band of “rebel” paddlers since quitting Gordon Walker’s programme in May, to rejoin the national squad.

To be eligible for selection for Tokyo, Fisher is required to be part of the Canoe Racing NZ’s centralised programme.

The writing appeared on the wall when Fisher did not take part in squad trials in Auckland last week.

As reported by Stuff in August, Fisher, a key member of the women’s K4 crew and genuine Olympic medal prospect, was the sixth athlete to quit the women’s high performance squad in the space of 18 months. The mass exodus came amid allegations of bullying, manipulation and emotional abuse – claims Canoe Racing NZ outright rejects.

Fisher’s departure did, however, prompt some soul-searching in the women’s environment, with Walker enlisting High Performance Sport NZ’s coach accelerator lead Christian Penny to undertake “sincere and heartfelt” work to rebuild the team’s culture.

VERA BUCSU Aimee Fisher in action on the water. PHOTO: VERA BUCSU.

However, it appears Canoe Racing NZ have been unable to provide Fisher with the assurances she needs that her concerns have been addressed.

Fisher declined to comment for this article but, in a legal letter to Canoe Racing NZ management obtained by Stuff last month, her lawyer David Fraundorfer notified the organisation that she was still seeking selection for Tokyo “as long as appropriate measures are put in place to protect her safety”.

It is understood one of the protective measures Fisher was seeking was a chaperone be present at training.

The news of Fisher’s withdrawal comes days after the former under-23 world champion impressed at the weekend’s Blue Lakes II regatta at Rotorua’s Lake Tikitapu.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Aimee Fisher, far right, at the announcement of the canoe sprint team for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Fisher and team-mates Jaimee Lovett, Caitlin Ryan, and Kayla Imrie finished fifth in Rio.

The 25-year-old underlined her status as New Zealand’s top women’s prospect behind the dominant Lisa Carrington, claiming silver in both the K1 200m and 500m events. In the latter event, Fisher shared the silver medal with former team-mate Caitlin Ryan after the pair finished in a deadheat in the most spectacular race of the weekend.

In a worrying sign for the women’s K4 medal hopes in Tokyo, the next crop of athletes were well off the pace of the world-class times produced by Carrington, Fisher and Ryan, who is a former world record holder over the 500m distance.

Her showing was especially impressive given Fisher has been running her own programme for the past seven months.

Canoe Racing NZ chief executive Tom Ashley declined to comment on the latest development.

High Performance Sport NZ has also been approached for comment.