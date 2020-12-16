Kayla Whitelock on cusp of fifth Olympic Games as Black Sticks' 2021 hockey squad named

Kayla Whitelock in action for the Black Sticks against China at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She is now poised to go to a fifth Olympics, in Tokyo in 2021.

Kayla Whitelock is on the brink of a fifth Olympic Games tournament after being named, alongside two new caps, in the 2021 Black Sticks women's hockey squad.

The 35-year-old Manawatū midfielder went to her first Olympics in Athens in 2004 as a teenager and is in the frame to join an elite group of Kiwi athletes by attending her fifth Olympiad in Tokyo in 2021.

Sky Sport Black Sticks women's hockey star Kayla Whitelock powers a shot home from the top of the goal-circle to draw level with the Netherlands at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Black Sticks head coach Graham Shaw has been able to call upon six players with more than 200 international caps for the all-important 2021 season.

The two uncapped players in the squad of 25 are Anna Crowley (Southern Alpiners) and Tyler Lench (Northern Tridents), who both impressed the selectors in the recent Premier Hockey League (PHL).

READ MORE:

* From Here to Maternity: The sports Mumback

* Elusive Olympic medal lures Black Sticks star Kayla Whitelock out of retirement



Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Olivia Merry is the Black Sticks’ record scorer with 112 goals in 232 games.

Black Sticks record-holders Stacey Michelsen (287 caps) and Olivia Merry (112 goals) were in fine touch in the PHL, with Michelsen named most valuable player, and the pair will be central to the team’s medal hopes in Tokyo.

PHL champions the Central Falcons, who went undefeated in the inaugural league, have been rewarded with eight of the champion team being named in the 2021 Black Sticks squad.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Stacey Michelsen is the most capped player in Black Sticks history.

The Falcons’ young strike line was the envy of the competition with rising stars Kaitlin Cotter, Olivia Shannon, Holly Pearson and Hope Ralph all being offered contracts for 2021.

Shaw acknowledged the number of quality players in the group who are very driven to achieve next year.

“The squad is packed with experience from multiple Olympians combined with exciting young players who tracked superbly through 2020 and displayed some excellent performances in the Premier League. Hopefully, we can keep improving leading into Tokyo,’' he said.

“When we return to training in January we will emphasise building connections on and off the field to create a cohesive team.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Samantha Charlton, who has 251 caps is one of the senior players in the Black Sticks squad building towards the Tokyo Olympics. She is pictured playing against Australia in 2019.

“We have outstanding leaders in this group that will bring invaluable experience to the younger players.

“The heat will play a huge factor in Tokyo, so we have selected an extremely athletic squad that we feel will cope with the difficult conditions of potentially 40 degrees.

Shaw said the 2021 season was set to be a big one for the Black Sticks with the upcoming Oceania Cup (still to be confirmed), postponed Tokyo Olympics and the resumption of the second season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

This will be followed in 2022 by the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

2021 Vantage Black Sticks Women's Squad

Georgia Barnett (35), Samantha Charlton (251), Kaitlin Cotter (2), Anna Crowley (uncapped), Tarryn Davey (63), Frances Davies (78), Steph Dickins (24), Katie Doar (24), Ella Gunson (221), Megan Hull (31), Alia Jaques (13), Tessa Jopp (23), Rose Keddell (207), Julia King (123), Tyler Lench (Uncapped), Olivia Merry (232), Stacey Michelsen (287), Grace O'Hanlon (61), Holly Pearson (19), Hope Ralph (8), Brooke Roberts (6), Olivia Shannon (25), Kelsey Smith (95), Liz Thompson (187), Kayla Whitelock (256).