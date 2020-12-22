Newcomers to bowls thrilled to win tournament in Southland

Club captain Murray Heath, left, on the green with new members Steve Lee, Emma Cathcart, and Herb Chapman at the Waihopai Bowling Club.

Emma Cathcart and partner Shane Spencer are quick learners when it comes to bowls.

With about six weeks’ experience behind them, the couple won a tournament at Limehills recently.

“We won two massive meat packs ... we were blown away by it,” Cathcart said.

They were in a team but the thrill of winning was unforgettable, she added.

Cathcart and Spencer are among 30 new members of the Waihopai Bowling Club in Invercargill. They became interested in the sport when the club advertised a barefoot bowls event in October.

“It sounded like fun, so we came along,” Cathcart said.

“Everyone was so friendly and encouraging [on the green] ... it was a lovely environment.”

The event was organised by club captain Murray Heath in a move to attract new members.

He had seen it held with big numbers of participants in Queensland and thought it was worth trying in the club.

Most of the 70 people who took part at the Waihopai greens had little or no serious experience in the sport. Afterwards, to keep building interest, Heath organised Friday night socials bowls for newcomers.

He said the 30 new members, all in the adult age-groups, signed up after being involved in the barefoot bowls or social bowls. Some could have been hooked after reading the club’s newsletter, which advertised the opening day of the season, and was sent to 2500 people.

A club tournament for the new members was held recently.

Heath wants to organise more social bowls events as the first step into the sport for people not already involved.

He’s 70 and is among a large group of senior members in the club. Younger people were always needed for the long term future of the club, he said.

The club Facebook page Heath started last year had 69 followers initially and was now up to 300.

“It’s exciting times,” Heath said.

Herb Chapman and Steve Lee are also new members.

Retiree Chapman said he looked forward to the weekly games. When he was a shiftworker in Fonterra’s powder plant at Edendale, he couldn’t commit to a sports club because of the hours he worked.

Now he’s got the time.

Lee played in the 1980s before stopping to get married and bring up a family.

“I had forgotten about it [playing bowls] until I saw it [Waihopai Bowling Club] advertise on Facebook. I always wanted to get back into it.”