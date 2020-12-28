Batting great Patrick Shannon appointed to Black Sox softball coaching staff

Patrick Shannon – hitter of two of the most important home runs in Black Sox history – has joined the national men's softball team’s coaching staff.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Patrick Shannon, pictured training with the Black Sox before the 2013 world softball championships, has been appointed to the coaching staff as a battery coach.

Shannon, a specialist catcher in his Black Sox playing days which spanned 18 years, has been appointed as the Black Sox's battery coach.

He will take charge of the team’s pitchers and catchers through to the 2022 World Cup tournament in Auckland.

Shannon replaces his former Black Sox teammate Jim Wana, who has stepped down due to personal commitments.

Fiona Goodall/Stuff Twins Heinie (L) and Patrick Shannon formed a pitcher-catcher battery for almost 20 years.

Auckland-born Shannon – who formed a pitcher-catcher battery at club, provincial and international level with his twin brother Heinie – first played for the Black Sox in 1995.

He had to play second fiddle as catcher to current Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson in the early part of his career, but made the 2004 world championships team’s batting lineup – the strongest in Black Sox history – as a designated hitter.

Shannon slammed the first home run of the 2004 gold medal game against Canada in Christchurch, his 75m shot over the Cuthberts Green stadium perimeter fence setting up the Black Sox’s come-from-behind 9-5 win.

A crowd pleaser with his signature open, attacking batting stance, Shannon signed off his international with a home run in the 4-1 grand final win over Venezuela in Auckland in 2013.

By then, he had established himself as the Black Sox’s number one catcher.

Shannon was inducted into the Softball New Zealand Hall of Fame in 2017 and joined Wana in the International Softball Congress (ISC) Hall of Fame in 2018 after being recognised for his batting feats in North America where he was a four-time ISC world tournament champion and a 10-time All World selection.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Catcher Patrick Shannon frames a pitch at a Black Sox training session in 2010.

The battery coach role often goes to a former pitcher, but Black Sox head coach Sorenson had no hesitation in turning to Shannon to replace Wana, who pitched the Black Sox to victory in the 2004 world series fina.

"Paddy is a proven winner with a track record of building strong relationships and getting the best out of the pitchers that he worked with,’’ Sorenson said.

“Like Jim before him, he brings a wealth of knowledge about the game, suffers no fools and sets high standards. He will be a great addition to our coaching staff, and we look forward to his experience and input.

Shannon will join the Black Sox in mid-January for their first training camp of 2021.

Wana steps down after five years’ service in his second stint as Black Sox battery coach.

He initially served under coach Eddie Kohlhase at the 2009 world series before taking a break and returning when Sorenson became head coach in 2014.

Wana helped guide the Black Sox pitching staff to a gold medal at the 2017 world championships in Canada.