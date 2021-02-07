Author captures what Kiwi skiers are made of

When former competitive skier Sam Masters started researching for a book on the history of freeskiing, he knew he would interview a few accomplished Kiwi skiers who had a hand in revolutionising the sport.

What he didn’t know was the extent to which New Zealand’s talented skiers had dominated the global freeskiing arena over the past three decades.

“Of course I knew Kiwi skiers were good. But I didn’t quite realise at what level of achievement they were until I started hearing their stories,” says Masters.

The son of a national Australian skier, Masters was only three years-old when he strapped on his first pair of skis. Growing up in Falls Creek in northeastern Victoria, Australia, he had ample opportunity to hone his skiing skills until he was off to university.

The day after his final exam, Masters was on a plane to Canada to start his life as a seasonaire.

What followed was years of hard work and even harder skiing, eventually leading to him competing in skiing competitions, attracting sponsors and taking third place at the 2003 New Zealand freeskiing championships.

Today Masters is 48 and since the day he boarded the flight to Canada, he has missed only three Northern Hemisphere winters (including this year due to the pandemic).

“I figured out pretty quickly I didn’t have the skill or the dedication to make it as a professional ski-athlete,” says Masters.

Instead Masters became the editor of the now-defunct Powderhound ski magazine, produced and anchored The Mayhem Tour, a snowsports TV show and webzine, and wrote for numerous ski-magazines, websites and blogs.

Supplied Sam Masters, a former competitive freeskier and author of The Story of New Zealand Freeskiing.

Eventually the idea for a book started brewing and last year Masters decided to make the most of the Covid-19 travel restrictions and bring his idea to fruition. He wanted to take the best of the past 30 years of freeskiing – the best photographs, best moments, best developments and best stories – and put it all together in a book that captured the passion and heart of the sport.

“I knew I wanted to write the book that I wanted to read,” he says.

It was only when he started interviewing, that he was struck by the exceptional skill and achievements of Kiwi skiers. “New Zealand is punching so far above its weight when it comes to this sport. I wanted to know, how did a country that is a snow sports outlier spawn some of the best skiers in the world?”

Masters believes New Zealand produces some of the toughest all-round skiers in the world, meaning they can flourish on any ski field.

Ski resorts in the Northern Hemisphere largely offer near-perfect ski conditions – deep powdery snow, perfectly groomed slopes, gondola lifts that can fit large amounts of skiers, and well-maintained roads leading up to luxurious ski resorts.

But in New Zealand, conditions tend to be much more challenging.

“When the conditions are perfect, and you are doing tricks and jumps off cliffs into three feet of powdery snow, any proficient skier can look good. But it is when the conditions are terrible, the snow is a little bit icy, the slopes are not groomed, and other competitors are starting to gripe and wince, that’s when New Zealand skiers come into their own.”

Masters believes it is their resilience that drives them to excellence.

And one certainly needs the right mentality to freeski alongside some of the best in the world.

Injuries in competitive freeskiing are no less than any of the most dangerous contact sports. From fractured pelvises, broken backs, shattered kneecaps, torn ligaments and concussions, the risks are endless.

“Every book needs a ‘baddie’ and the villain in this book is injury,” says Masters. “Almost every skier I’ve interviewed has suffered significant, sometimes life-altering, injuries. All of them truly know what they are doing, but there is certainly an element of fearlessness to it.”

Some of the freeskiing-giants that Masters interviewed include Olympic athlete Josiah Wells, his siblings Beau-James, Jackson and Byron, Craig Murray, Nico Porteous, Margaux Hackett, and one of the greatest to ever dominate the women’s ski-field, Brigitte Mead.

Masters calls the book “a visual feast” but says it is a balanced mix of text and photography. Photos play a prominent role, but also included is a series of short essays on the most important skiers of the last 30 years, critical events in freeskiing, and the development and innovation of freeskiing gear and competitions.

The Story of New Zealand Freeskiing is available for pre-order on freeskiing.nz and is set to be published at the end of May. Proceeds will be donated to reforesting Madagascar with Eden Projects.