Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous create history at World Championships

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott produced a gold medal performance during her final run at the Snowboard World Championships.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous have created further history for New Zealand by striking gold on the same day at the FIS World Championships in Aspen, Colorado.

Sadowski-Synnott leapt from last to first to become the first person to defend their world title in the snowboard slopestyle before Porteous won the country’s first-ever freeski halfpipe gold medal.

Sadowski-Synnott appeared well out of medal contention after crashing in her first two runs but held her nerve during her final attempt to produce a winning score of 85.95 at the Buttermilk Ski Resort on Saturday (NZT).

The 20-year-old signalled that she was setting up for a high score with a technical rail run at the top of the course before lacing together a stylish switch back 900, frontside 720 and backside double 1080 on the jumps.

“I fell on those first two runs and I was pretty bummed but I knew if I landed my run I would have a good chance of taking the top spot,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott produced a gold medal performance in her final run after crashing in the first two.

“It was all up to me. I knew I could do those tricks. It was just trying to get it done so I could defend the title. I’m so stoked.”

American Jamie Anderson​ topped the leaderboard with 81.10 prior to Sadowski-Synnott's final run but the two-time Olympic champion had to settle for silver.

Joshua Duplechian/ESPN Images Nico Porteous bounced back from a broken foot to win New Zealand's first-ever freeski halfpipe gold medal.

Meanwhile, Porteous overcame a broken foot to win the freeski halfpipe at the same venue he won an X-Games gold medal less than two months earlier.

The 19-year-old landed a new trick combination of back-to-back left and right 1620s to post the highest score of 94.50 in his first run to finish well ahead of American runner-up Birk Irving (89.75).

“I went through a crazy high at the X-Games with the result there then two days later breaking my foot, I kind of went in a low period and was stuck at home for a month and couldn’t do anything,” Porteous said.

“My first day of training was my first day back in the pipe and my foot was feeling good, a little sore, but I’m just absolutely stoked.”

Porteous became New Zealand's youngest-ever Olympic medallist when he won a bronze medal at the Winter Games in 2018, the same day Sadowski-Synnott won the country's first winter medal in 26 years.