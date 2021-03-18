NZ Olympic team is waiting on government approval to get '500-600' Covid-19 vaccines for Tokyo

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is flexible about who gets to stand at the front of the queue for the Covid-19 vaccine.

New Zealand Olympic team chef de mission Rob Waddell says he is waiting on Government approval to get his team of “500-600” vaccinated for July’s Tokyo Olympics.

Vaccines were key for the team – including athletes, coaches and support staff – to travel to Japan, Waddell told Stuff.

“We’re continuing to work through that process with government, but we’re full steam ahead because it’s less than 130 days to go,” Waddell said.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Rob Waddell confirmed the NZOC are waiting on government approval to get vaccinations for their Olympic team.

“There has been an exemption made for people representing New Zealand. We will go through that with the ministers and be in the best position. The standard is competing to a very high bar, or a high level.”

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are scheduled to start on July 23, although there is still doubt about the Games going ahead.

Last week, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said those eligible to move up the queue for a vaccine could include people who needed one in order to represent New Zealand overseas.

“It will be a relatively small group of people and the bar to access a vaccine under those criteria will be a very high one,” Hipkins said.

New Zealand's top cricketers and Olympic athletes are obvious candidates.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Hipkins told Stuff the government’s position hadn’t changed.

Koji Sasahara/AP The delayed Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

“The minister [Hipkins] will be considering the issue and related issues very soon. No decisions have been made yet.”

Waddell said he was expecting to have more clarity in the coming weeks, but the size of their team could be an issue in their proposal to cabinet.

“These athletes have competed for a very long time, the Government has invested in them, and it’s something that’s important for the nation,” Waddell said.

“We're aware of different roll-out plans that are happening. We’re focused on getting to the Games and making sure the team is healthy and well.”

Meanwhile, Tokyo is still battling to contain Covid-19. The Japanese government extended the city’s state of emergency this month because of the strain on their medical systems.

Organisers are under pressure to cancel the Games from the Japanese public amid concerns about an influx of teams and large crowds gathering.

Nevertheless, steadfast organisers have pressed on with plans to start the symbolic Olympic torch relay next week in Fukushima, beginning its four-month journey across Japan before the opening ceremony in Tokyo.

Waddell, a former rower who won gold in the single sculls at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, said the message from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was clear.

“We’ve been given a very clear directive from the IOC, it’s not if the Games happen, it’s how it happens,” he said.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images David Nyika is hoping to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo (FILE PHOTO).

“Since Christmas, we’ve been working through all the counter measures that will be required for the Games to go ahead.”

He said those measures include familiar Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing and strict health and hygiene standards.

Organisers have also released their “Playbook” for a “safe and successful” Olympics amid a pandemic.

Waddell was speaking in Hamilton for David Nyika’s unveiling as the team’s boxing representative.

Nyika is poised for his Olympic debut after failing to quality for the last Games in Rio in 2016.

Top athletes such as cyclist Eddie Dawkins and Black Sticks hockey star Brooke Neal have pulled the pin on competing in Tokyo because of the delay and uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

Waddell is hoping to attend the Olympics as part of the team and has reiterated their support for athletes amid the Covid-19 chaos.