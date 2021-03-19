Former Olympian Brian Fowler defies odds, surviving multiple heart attacks

Fowler wins the third stage of the Tour of Southland in 2002.

Brian Fowler has spent most of his life battling some of the world's most elite athletes and pushing his body to its limits.

But a recent series of heart attacks has left the 58-year-old former Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the greatest battle of all – one for his life.

David Fowler said his brother was taking a load of rubbish to Rolleston's Pines Resource Recovery Park on February 25. He had just turned onto Burnham School Rd, between West Rolleston Primary School and Blossoms Educare kindergarten, when he suffered a heart attack about 3pm.

"He pulled to the side ... and then just collapsed."

Brian Fowler was unconscious in the car for several minutes before nearby parents and teachers from the school and kindergarten noticed he was “purple” and “slumped over” the steering wheel.

A couple of nurses among the parents tried CPR, then used a defibrillator machine and “got him going again”.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Brian Fowler during the Tour of Southland. He won the six-day tour eight times in 11 years from 1985.

“He was very lucky. Usually with that sort of heart [problem] it just stops, and you're dead.”

Brian Fowler was rushed to Christchurch Hospital, where he spent about the next two weeks in a coma.

During that time, he suffered another six heart attacks, where doctors revived him on several occasions, developed a lung infection, which prolonged his time spent in the coma, and was fed through a tube, David Fowler said.

Doctors also operated to put a heart stent in him to help prevent any further artery blockages. Brian Fowler woke from the coma last Wednesday. It is believed he suffered a blood clot.

David Fowler said he was worried his brother may have developed a brain injury.

“He walks now down the corridor backwards and forwards and his brain ... is fine, and he's been talking about the past. All he doesn't know is what happened that afternoon.”

David Fowler attributed much of his brother’s recovery to his high level of fitness from cycling at an elite level throughout his life. Before the heart attack, Brian Fowler was cycling about 40 kilometres each night.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Fowler winning the Tour of Southland in 1988.

“He had the greatest recovery rate. He could sprint and everything and then come back, and he'd be right back to normal within half a minute or something, that's what made him good [at cycling].”

David Fowler is grateful for those first on the scene who saved Brain’s life, and he and other family members had since returned to West Rolleston Primary School to thank them.

Brian Fowler returned home on Thursday night and planned to also thank his rescuers in person. He was happy to be out of hospital, but was “taking it careful”.

He said he really appreciated what the parents who helped him did and was sure the school having a defibrillator machine was key to saving his life.

Keith Scott/Stuff Fowler and the then Minister of Sport John Banks during the Victoria Commonwealth Games in 1994, where Fowler was the flag bearer.

He competed in both velodrome and road cycling events throughout his illustrious career, which began in 1977. He won the six-day Tour of Southland eight times in 11 years from 1985, the six-day North Island tour in 1985 and won the Tour of Tasmania in 1990.

He also had Commonwealth Games success attending four events, winning one gold medal, four silvers and a bronze. He competed at the Olympics four times from 1984.