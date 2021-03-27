Teen runs 100m in 10.12 sec to move within 0.01 of father's New Zealand record

Edward Osei-Nketia has moved within just 0.01 second off his father’s New Zealand 100m record after producing the run of his life in Australia.

The 19-year-old sprint sensation clocked a huge new personal best of 10.12 seconds to finish second place behind Rohan Browning (10.05) in the men’s final of the Queensland Track Classic on Saturday night.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Edward Osei-Nketia is now New Zealand's second fastest 100m sprinter of all time.

The scorching time moved Osei-Nketia up to second on New Zealand’s all-time 100m rankings list, one spot behind his father, Gus Nketia.

Osei-Nketia was unable to attend the New Zealand Track and Field Championships in Hastings this weekend after returning to Australia, where he grew up, to compete in more favourable conditions.

But the decision clearly paid off. Osei-Nketia signalled his potential by running a wind-assisted 10.14 seconds in the heats before bettering his personal best by 0.07 seconds to finish runner-up to Browning.

Browning’s personal best time of 10.05 sec saw the Australian achieve the automatic qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.

Osei-Nketia was born in Auckland but raised in Canberra. He has spent the past two years living in Wellington, studying at Scots College and training under the guidance of sprint coach Gary Henley-Smith.

His dream is to become the first New Zealander to break the 10-second barrier.