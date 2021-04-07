Lewis Clareburt breaks New Zealand 400m individual medley record

Wellington swimmer Lewis Clareburt broke the New Zealand open record in the men's 400m individual medley on Tuesday.

Clareburt swam 4:09.87 seconds on Tuesday with the new record over two seconds faster than the previous record (4:12.07 seconds), which Clareburt broke in 2019 when he claimed the bronze at the FINA World Championships in South Korea. ⁠

The 21-year-old had already met the Olympic standard in this event, which was set at 4:15.84. His time was almost six seconds faster than the standard set.

Hamilton 18-year-old Gina McCarthy captured gold in the women’s 400m individual medley, as well as breaking a New Zealand age-group record.

McCarthy swam the event in 4:47.19 seconds. She beat the time (4:47.75), which was set as the standard by Swimming New Zealand when the records originated.

The 50m freestyle races took place on Tuesday with George Williams from Coast Swim Club taking the win in the men’s event and 16-year-old Laura Littlejohn from St Paul’s Swimming Club winning the women’s.

Williams swam a personal best of 22.99 seconds and Littlejohn, who also swam a PB, finished in 25.59 seconds. Taiko Torepe-Ormsby from Wharenui Swim Club took silver in the men’s 50m freestyle, swimming a personal best time of 23.30. Torepe-Ormsby would need to shave off just under a second to beat Michael Pickets standing age-group record of 22.37 seconds.

Rio Olympian, Helena Gasson from Coast Swim Club, impressed in the women’s 100m backstroke. The Olympic qualification standard for this event is 1:00.25. With a previous personal best of 01:01.36 seconds, Gasson knocked off half a second in the heats, swimming 1:00.94.

She swam even faster in the finals, swimming the event in 1:00.81 seconds. Gasson is also swimming in the butterfly and individual medley events this week as she looks to clock a qualification time for Tokyo.

In the men's 100m backstroke, Andrew Jeffcoat from Pukekohe Swim Club came in first with a time of 54.89 seconds in the final, after swimming a personal best of 54.64 in the morning heats.

Zac Dell, also from Pukekohe, came in second after improving his personal best from the morning and swimming 55.25 in the finals. Kane Follows from North Shore was third with a time of 55.38.

It was a solid day for the Paralympics high performance team with all four swimmers in action achieving minimum qualifying standards for Tokyo 2020.

Featuring were Tupou Neiufi (women’s 100m backstroke S8), Sophie Pascoe (women’s 100m backstroke S9), Jesse Reynolds (men’s 100m backstroke S9), and Nikita Howarth (women’s 50m butterfly S7).

All para swimmers posted times making them eligible for nomination.

Reynolds and Howarth were fractions off their personal bests in their heat swims. While they couldn’t improve for the final, they set themselves as fourth and sixth respectively in the world rankings over the past two years of Paralympic qualifying.

In her final, Tupou swam comfortably her best time since winning silver at the 2019 world championships, to be right on her goal time for this competition and set as third in the world rankings.