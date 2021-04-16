Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson hits the court with NZ's greatest squash player Dame Susan Devoy

Dame Susan Devoy and Grant Robertson battle it out on the squash court at Club Kelburn.

Grant Robertson​ lunges forward towards the little black ball. His racquet reaches just in time and he smacks it hard against the wall.

The ball bounces off the wall, straight to his opponent, Dame Susan Devoy​, who taps it back.

The deputy prime minister sprints to the other side of the court in pursuit, trying to anticipate the ball's path. The small crowd gathered on the other side of the glass wall claps and cheers as he scores a point and then breaks out in a grin.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Dame Susan Devoy and Grant Robertson go head to head on the squash court.

Most people would baulk at the prospect of taking on New Zealand’s greatest ever squash player on the court. But Robertson saw playing against Devoy, who dominated the sport in the 1980s and 1990s and won the World Open four times, as “a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Dame Susan Devoy and Grant Robertson after their "friendly" game at the relaunch of Club Kelburn on Friday.

The pair played a friendly game at Club Kelburn on Friday evening to celebrate its “relaunch" after it was saved from closure thanks in part to a $300,000 grant from Squash New Zealand.

Devoy, who was New Zealand’s Race Relations Commissioner for several years after her retirement from professional sport, moved from Mt Maunganui to Wellington's Newtown earlier this year to take over management of the club.

The role has been all encompassing for Devoy who's been involved in every aspect of the relaunch – from taking bookings at reception to cleaning toilets.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dame Susan Devoy isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty as she tries to help ailing squash club and gym Club Kelburn get back on its feet.

Robertson, who is both the MP for Wellington Central and Minister of Sport and Recreation, said he used to play squash at the club a lot and knew how important it was to the local community.

“It’s a massive tribute to Dame Susan.... We owe her a great deal,” he said, while trying to catch his breath and sipping water out of a wine glass after the game.

The game left Robertson “shattered”. While he was pleased he managed to steal some points from Devoy, he reckoned she went easy on him.

He would not be drawn on the score, saying only that Devoy won by “a lot”.

Devoy said having Robertson come along “added real mana" to the squash club’s opening.

“As you can see from the tired look outside, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re hoping people might be able to help and support us in any way they can, even if it’s just spreading the word because a lot of people thought that we were closing and have left and probably don’t know that we are here for good.”