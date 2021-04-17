New Zealand record and Australian title elude Edward Osei-Nketia in 100m final

Edward Osei-Nketia had to settle for second place at the Australian Track and Field Championships.

​The Olympic Games qualifier and New Zealand 100m record held by his father continue to elude Edward Osei-Nketia.

The 19-year-old sprint sensation finished second behind Tokyo-bound athlete Rohan Browning in the men’s 100m final at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney on Saturday night after clocking a time of 10.31 seconds – 0.20 short of the record.

Running in lane seven, Osei-Nketia got off to a great start and led the field over the opening 20 metres but didn’t have the power to stay with the fast-finishing Browning, who posted a blistering time of 10.09 to comfortably fend off the challenge from the 2019 champion.

Osei-Nketia moved into second on the all-time New Zealand 100m ranking list when he posted a new personal best time of 10.12 seconds last month, moving him within just 0.01 of Gus Nketia’s national record.

He had hoped to break his dad’s record and achieve the Olympic qualifier of 10.05 in Sydney but the cooler conditions didn’t help.

Osei-Nketia was the second fastest qualifier behind Browning after also running 10.31 to win a competitive semifinal that produced five of the nine finalists.

Jake Penny joined Browning and Osei-Nketia on the podium by running 10.41 for third.