The race with no end: Mud, blood and heartbreak at running's most brutal event

The Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra is the most brutal race in New Zealand, with entrants running till they drop, and only one person is left standing.

It’s a race with no end. Entrants have to keep running until they simply can’t go on, until they drop, until there’s only one person left standing. Mike White was at last weekend’s Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra and watched heroics and heartbreak unfold in the most brutal race imaginable.

Mike White/Stuff Jub Bryant rests between laps, a cup of Coke in one hand, a boiled potato in the other. Bryant had never run more than 100km, but completed 181km at Riverhead, and was the third-to-last person to quit.

Sam Harvey wanted to see his girlfriend in America, so badly. See her, hold her, marry her.

He’d met Anna Berman while coaching rugby in Tennessee, but it had often been a long-distance relationship, him in New Zealand, her in Nashville. And then Covid came and the gap grew even greater.

But just before Christmas, Harvey flew to the States and proposed to Anna, before returning home, going through quarantine, and wondering when he might see his fiancée again.

And then he learnt about this crazy endurance running race near Auckland, where the winner got a golden ticket to go to Tennessee and run a similar race there.

Mike White/Stuff Sam Harvey heads into the night early in the race. Most of the shoes he brought to the event didn’t have enough grip for the mud, so he borrowed his father’s trail shoes when his own disintegrated.

All you had to do was run, and run, and run. Just keep on running until you were the last person on their feet, the only person still able to run.

A week before the race, the Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra, Harvey signed up, determined to get the golden ticket, and get back to Tennessee to see Anna.

So at noon on Friday, April 16, this virtual unknown in New Zealand’s ultra-distance world lined up at Riverhead Forest northwest of Auckland with 72 others, and began running.

Each hour they had to complete a 6.7km lap along clay trails and gravel roads. And then line up again the next hour, on the hour, to do it again. And then again. And then again.

Soon they began to fall by the way, physically exhausted, mentally undone, each lap a step too far for someone.

And after 30 hours and 200km, just two remained: the novice Harvey, and one of New Zealand’s great ultra distance runners, Dunedin’s Chris Bisley.

Mike White/Stuff Dunedin gym manager Chris Bisley, one of New Zealand ultra running’s greats, was always tipped to do well at this year’s event.

Bisley, 41, was running for redemption. At last year’s event, he’d been a favourite but got things wrong, blew up, and quit after 23 hours.

Harvey was running to see Anna.

A few hours later, as the pair prepared to line up for yet another lap, the course commentator said he sensed one runner had one foot on the podium, one hand on the golden ticket.

The other had a foot on a banana skin and would eventually fall and fail, like everyone else, and be officially recorded as a DNF: Did Not Finish.

Harvey hauled himself to his feet, and looked at his support crew. “That’s not going to be me, mother......s,” he told them, and headed back to the start line and back into the night.

Mike White/Stuff Of the 73 runners who began the race, only one person would finish – the rest would be recorded as DNF: Did Not Finish.

They’d set off in sunshine, with hoopla and horns blowing and whoops from supporters as the field funnelled into the forest for the first time, a spectator’s cry echoing after them. “Poor bastards.”

And for the first few laps, there’d been chat among the group, as they jogged through pine forests where toadstools sprang, and along logging roads edged by toetoe.

When the talk dried up, they could hear the last of the summer’s crickets over the monotony of muddy footfall.

But night comes early in April, and by 6pm on the first day, runners had donned headlamps to cut through the dark.

The night in April is long, too, and it was 12 hours before dawn took over and lit their way.

Mike White/Stuff Runners head into the first night, with only headlamps to light their way through Riverhead’s forest.

By then, more than 50 runners had dropped out, exhausted by the muddy trails that sucked at every step, finished off by heavy rain around 2am that soaked them through.

Auckland’s Keith Burrows was led back to his tent, having missed the cutoff to finish his 19th lap. His support crew zipped him into a sleeping bag and left him to sleep.

“I'm sorry I let you down,” he called out as they walked away, the pressure he’d put on himself augmented by the expectation he imagined from those around him.

Some finished almost smiling.

“It was horrible, but I loved it,” said Luke Godsall as he hobbled to a halt after 120km.

Mike White/Stuff Cam Rogers, left, and Rob Dimond midway through the 6.7km loop. The lap distance is standardised around the world, so runners will complete 100 miles in 24 hours.

Others were simply shattered, having discovered where their limit lay, victims of what’s tantamount to athletic bloodsport.

And when Kanter Eefting pulled out after 24 hours and 160km on fast-deteriorating trails, he summed up what every finisher felt: “I’ve had enough.”

And that’s where everyone gets to at some stage. It can be physical, or it can be mental, but at some point, you reach your limit.

Eventually, there’s only one person who hasn’t said, or won’t let themselves say: “I’ve had enough.”

Mike White/Stuff Luke Godsall recovers after finishing 18 laps (120km).

The “Last Person Standing” concept has roots in things like the dance marathons that became popular during The Great Depression, where couples stayed and swayed on their feet for days to win prizes.

Running versions have gained popularity in recent years due to the most famous event of its kind, Big’s Backyard in Tennessee, created by bearded running guru Lazarus Lake.

It’s named after one of Lake’s dogs, Big, and each year, Lake offers national winners from around the world a golden ticket to enter Big’s Backyard.

The other event Lake organises is the even more notorious Barkley Marathons, a race so tough only 15 people have finished it in 35 years.

Mike White/Stuff Whāngārei firefighter Helen Waterworth was the second-top woman runner at this year’s event, completing 20 laps (134km).

Since starting ultra running just two years ago, Sam Harvey had become obsessed with the race, and dreamed of one day lining up at the Barkley Marathons.

So when he visited Anna in December, they went to the Frozen Head State Park where the race takes place, and that’s where Harvey got down on his knee and proposed.

Then he took two pebbles from the Barkley trail, and brought them home, a talisman of that special moment and place.

From Frozen Head to Riverhead, the stones were in Harvey’s pocket as he kept going out, hour after hour at ReLaps, bare-chested and full of belief he could win the race, and get to see Anna again in Tennessee.

And when defending champion and favourite Adam Keen, and top woman Fiona Hayvice, pulled out after 25 hours (168km), and Aucklander Matt Bailey didn’t make the cutoff after 30 hours (201km), it left just Harvey and Bisley going stride for stride, hour after hour.

Mike White/Stuff Fiona Hayvice gets her feet washed by her support crew after 25 hours and 167km. Hayvice had been sick before the race, but was still the top woman finisher.

For seven laps they tried to break each other on a trail where the mud had turned slick and treacherous under a cold sickle moon.

Oh the mud. If you weren’t sliding backwards on it during the climbs, it was threatening to send you arse over kite on the downhills.

The only respite was the few minutes between laps (the average time for a loop was just over 50 minutes) that runners had to rest, eat something, get a quick massage, lance blisters, and change shirts and socks and shoes.

Mike White/Stuff Tom Hunt slides down a muddy slope. Rain turned much of the course slick and treacherous.

Bisley snacked on cold chips and wraps and sandwiches. Harvey was fed a concoction of banana, peanut butter and chocolate buttons, picked at blueberries, and downed Coke, coffee, and a few beers.

Every now and then, he’d pull out his phone and look at a photo of Anna.

Neither Bisley or Harvey looked like cracking. They barely exchanged glances, and neither spoke as they circled the forest, shoulder to shoulder. But that’s part of the mind games. Don’t show any weakness, don’t flinch. Don’t be the first to blink.

When someone remarked to Bisley that he was going well, he simply shrugged and replied: “It’s just running.”

But of course, it wasn’t.

Mike White/Stuff Adam Keen wears a shirt with the ReLaps mantra, exhorting runners to keep going and always do just one more lap.

As Adam Keen noted, this type of event was redefining human endurance. “We don’t know where the limits are in running. And this is where that’s being figured out.”

Chris Bisley’s wife, Nicky, accepted people might think the competitors were mad, and even she thought there was some truth in that.

“You take an ultra, which is bad enough, and then turn it into a last-man-standing, to make it worse.”

But she said her husband thrived on such extremes.

“I think he likes to see what he can make himself do. And, yeah, he likes to suffer. I think also, secretly, he likes to see other people suffer too, and see who can suffer longer, and who can suffer more.”

Mike White/Stuff Sam Harvey takes a break between laps. Harvey has been a shepherd, a rugby coach, a volunteer firefighter, and has just shifted from Canterbury to Auckland to begin a new job with a residential property developer.

Just before 1am on Sunday, Chris Bisley finished his 37th lap and strode to his tent for brief rest.

A minute later, Harvey’s headlamp came into view, but onlookers immediately noticed something was wrong, his methodical style collapsing to an erratic gait.

After 37 hours and nearly 250km of running, one of his legs was finally giving way.

As he limped through the finishing chute, Harvey told his support crew he was done.

Mike White/Stuff Sam Harvey ran nearly 100km more than he’d ever done before, in an effort to see his girlfriend.

For several kilometres he’d been hallucinating due to lack of sleep, seeing Baby Yoda among the forest ferns. And an alligator.

He’d struggled to keep his head up, and then his leg had blown out.

As the whistle blew warning the runners they had one minute till the start of the next lap, Harvey hobbled into the starting corral, fist-bumped Bisley, wished him well – then told him he was out.

Bisley, who’d begun to struggle and thought he only had one or two more laps left in him, was shocked, and as he began his final loop (the winner has to run one more lap than anyone else) he let out a holler of relief.

Forty-five minutes later, adrenaline and caffeine pills still carrying him, Bisley emerged from the bush yelling “I’m home!”, and then with fists pumping, crossed the line into the arms of Nicky and well-wishers.

Mike White/Stuff Chris Bisley at the finish line after completing 38 laps and 255km to win this year’s race.

There was blood seeping through mud caked on his legs, a “F... yeah!” on his lips, and soon, a golden ticket to Tennessee in his hands.

He’d run further and longer than he’d ever done before, and, despite the pain, relished the chance to understand what he was capable of.

Meanwhile, Harvey was struggling to stay awake and struggling to cope with quitting. “Ah mother.... it,” he said, collapsing into a chair.

“Well done, Samuel, we’ll still love you, even though you got second,” his mother, Merryn, joked.

“Yeah, I suck,” Harvey replied, as he thought of how deep he’d gone, how close he’d come to winning the golden ticket and seeing Anna. “Almost got there.”

Mike White/Stuff Sam Harvey catches a few minutes’ rest midway through the race.

In the days that followed, Harvey kicked himself for stopping, for not pushing on, for not pushing Bisley till he broke first.

“I was lame. But there’s a difference between being lame and stopping, and being lame and carrying on until you’re completely naffed.

“I could have definitely carried on, and I should have gone till I physically couldn’t complete a lap in time. But I was just mentally weak for a moment.”

He’d run with motivational speeches and punk rock in his earphones. He’d run in shoes he borrowed from his father when his own fell apart during the race. He’d run nearly 100km further than he’d ever done before.

But most of all, he’d run to see Anna, and get married.

The lost chance stung, and all he could think about was the day he’d finally be able to settle with her, and his old dog, Brick.

“I don’t know when it will happen. Eventually,” Harvey said quietly, an edge of exhaustion still in his voice.

“Just got to keep waiting.”