'It's a bit like motor racing': Jimmy Spithill reacts to collision then capsize in Sail GP chaos in Bermuda

Jimmy Spithill has likened the collision that led to his United States boat to capsize in the Sail GP regatta to something that happens in motor racing.

On a chaotic day’s racing, in which New Zealand struggled and Sir Ben Ainslie won the day for Great Britain, Japan, skippered by Nathan Outteridge, collided with the United States boat in Sunday’s opening race as winds gusting 32-44kmh hit the course and produced speeds in excess of 92kmh on the opening reaches.

Japan suffered hull damage after riding over the top of the United States and locking hulls. Fortunately no sailor was on the side of the American boat that took the impact and left Japan holed and taking on water.

SAILGP Jimmy Spithill sits nervously in his cockpit after his US boat capsized in SailGP in Bermuda.

“It was obviously pretty unfortunate,'' said Spithill, who just last month was sailing for Italian boat Luna Rossa in the America’s Cup against winners Team New Zealand in Auckland.

“Awesome conditions out there. We were having a great race. ... They just took us out, unfortunately. When we got to the dock, Nathan Outteridge came up and apologised.''

“It's just tough. In some ways it reminds me a little bit of motor racing, where at times, tight tracks, going fast like that, sometimes someone's going to take you out and there's not a lot you can do to control it.’’

Spithill and Outteridge are both Australians.

SAILGP Jimmy Spithill's US boat had a collision and capsize on the final day of SailGP action in Bermuda.

Spithill said his crew tried to finish the race but lost control of the wingsail and then the port rudder snapped and locked. The boat rolled over on its side, with the wingsail resting in the water, AP reported.

Ainslie triumphed in the title race, taking the champagne from Australia's Tom Slingsby who had won four of the five fleet races.

New Zealand eventually finished fifth on the points table but didn't qualify for the title race which saw Great Britain win from Australia with France third.

Spithill lost the steering wheel in his left hull during the crash and subsequently lost control as his American boat capsized and suffered more damage.

New Zealand emerged from that race with a fourth, their best result of the weekend.

For the fifth and final fleet race, Peter Burling timed to the run to the start line perfectly to claim the lead which they held through the first mark.

SAILGP New Zealand on the charge with Australia in high winds in Bermuda.

They battled Ainslie on the first downwind leg and looked to pull off a crucial gybe right alongside the British boat and in front of the second mark.

But New Zealand fell off their foils and saw the fleet flood over them, with the black boat eventually finishing that race fifth.

It wasn’t a great regatta for New Zealand with results of 6,8,8,4,5, but there were some pleasing signs of improvement on the second day given their rushed preparations. The mid-table effort left them pretty satisfied.

“We had some good speed, it was a big improvement from our group today to get the boat around the track on limited practice and to be fighting at the front,” Tuke said.

“With the rest of the season ahead we are feeling much better with how today went.”

Burling backed that up: “It was pleasing to get the boat around in pretty good shape and going fast enough to be doing some nice tacks and gybes.

“It was a bit of a shame not to be able to convert a good start (in the second race) into a result. But for us, fifth on the leader board is something we are pretty happy with this week, all things considered.”

Burling said their debut experience in this global league had left them plenty to consider moving forward as they look to improve their skills and find the best modes from these technical foiling catamarans.

“There are areas we really need to improve on. It’s really about tidying up every little thing. We've come into this event pretty late, it’s been a massive learning opportunity for us to figure how where to put the effort between these events now and what the differences are going to be and where we need to really improve,” he said.

“But on the whole we are really happy with how this week went.”

SAILGP Sir Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain team celebrate their Bermuda SailGP triumph.

Ainslie was naturally delighted.

”That was a cracking race," he said of the final. “Perfect conditions.We fixed some things from the first day, it was a big team effort.

Slingsby was left frustrated: “It was a great race. We feel a little bit hard done by, but these are the rules we signed up for. You’ve got to win that last race, and we were close but not quite there.” he said of the winner-take-all final that handed Ainslie the spoils after the Australians had dominated the regatta.

The series now shifts to Europe for the second regatta of eight, to be sailed in Italy on June 5-6.

New Zealand crew members Burling, Tuke, Andy Maloney, Josh Junior and Erica Dawson will mix that with some Olympics training in Europe.

SAIL GP – POINTS AFTER OPENING ROUND IN BERMUDA

1 Great Britain 10 points, 2 Australia 9, 3 France 8, 4 Spain 7, 5 New Zealand 6, 6 Denmark 5, 7 Japan 4, 8 United States 3.