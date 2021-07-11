Toxic culture denied by Bowls Canterbury following allegations against former world champion

Gary Lawson is facing allegations about abusive and threatening behaviour following a Stuff investigation.

A top Canterbury bowls official denies there is a toxic culture in the sport following a Stuff investigation exposing allegations of abuse and threatening behaviour by former world champion Gary Lawson.

The investigation uncovered allegations of homophobic slurs, sexist remarks, verbal abuse and threatening behaviour by Lawson over 25 years, with the latest allegedly taking place in May.

A well-known character on the global bowls stage as a 14-time New Zealand champion, world champion and former Commonwealth Games representative, Lawson has been accused of calling a bowler a “f...ing f….t” and describing women as “sluts”, “bitches” and “c...s”.

At a Bowls Canterbury annual general meeting (AGM) in Christchurch on Sunday, many were talking about the allegations after they were made public, with two attendees telling Stuff they were not surprised.

The men, who did not want to be named, alleged Lawson – a member of Bowls Canterbury – had “always” been abusive, even when he was younger.

However, incoming Bowls Canterbury president Na​ Katae​ said he had played rugby and bowls against Lawson for a number of years and had never had a problem with his behaviour.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bowls Canterbury held its AGM on Sunday, after which some attendees said they were unsurprised by the allegations.

“It’s hearsay, to be honest. I mean I’m not saying it did or didn’t happen ... they haven’t been alleged to me.”

Katae said in his experience the Canterbury bowling environment was not toxic but instead “one of the most positive” going.

Without a formal complaint, Bowls Canterbury was unable to investigate the allegations, he said.

Once a complaint was laid a number of remedies were available under the organisation’s constitution, depending on the severity of what had occurred, he said.

“We can’t pre-judge it ourselves.”

Derek Flynn/Stuff A former world champion, Lawson is vying for a spot at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games amid a backdrop of allegations around abusive and threatening behaviour.

General manager Lorraine McLeod said she has had no communication with Lawson following the Stuff investigation, but said Bowls Canterbury “certainly did not” condone bad sportsmanship or any form of abuse.

“I believe the overall culture in the sport is a good one.”

Following the AGM, outgoing president Brian Barker said he had received “a lot” of reaction about the story.

Barker, who was once a Canterbury bowls selector, alleged that Lawson had been abusive for years, saying it was “sad”.

“He was part of the squad and he was bloody brilliant, but if things didn’t go his own way, well ... it’s sad.”

While Barker felt sorry for Lawson, he said he still had texts on his phone from two years ago in which, he alleged, the bowler had threatened the Bowls Canterbury board over an incident.

He questioned the amount of funding Lawson would receive as part of the wider Bowls New Zealand High Performance Blackjacks squad of 46, vying for a spot at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bowls Canterbury delegates leave the AGM on Sunday morning after the emergence of serious allegations of abusive and threatening behaviour by Lawson.

“You think about Tiger Woods when he got into trouble and he lost the TAG Heuer sponsorship.”

Former Canterbury board member Tony Fielding resigned partly because of the way Lawson’s “childish” and “abusive” behaviour had been handled.

Fielding had previously complained to Bowls New Zealand about Lawson’s alleged behaviour, which he told Stuff he had witnessed first hand in a recent match, saying “some of the antics and mind games employed were shameful and showed utter disrespect to the fine game of bowls”.

STUFF World Champion bowler Gary Lawson faces allegations of homophobia, sexism, verbal abuse and threatening behaviour.

While Lawson had “undoubtedly achieved great results on the green over many years”, this had led to a “general perception”, when faced with many of Lawson’s “transgressions”, that it was just “Gary, being Gary”, he said.

Bowls New Zealand received $200,000 in funding from High Performance Sport New Zealand in 2021-2022 year to run its high performance programme but a Sport NZ spokesperson said the organisation had not provided financial support specifically to Lawson “as far as our records go”.

Stuff has contacted Bowls New Zealand and Lawson for comment.

