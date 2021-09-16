Squash star Paul Coll a step closer to another final after winning Egyptian Open quarterfinal

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll was involved in an epic rally in his quarterfinal win at the Egyptian Open.

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll continues to excel on the world stage and is through to the semifinals of the Egyptian Open after beating the world No 5, Marwan ElShorbagy, on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

The 29-year-old from Greymouth, who became the first Kiwi to win the men's British Open last month, swept the Egyptian in 45 minutes for a comfortable win (11-7, 11-9 and 11-3) in their quarterfinal in front of the pyramids.

Coll, the world No 3, started well in the first set, which featured an epic rally of 2min 20sec, and ElShorbagy faded as the match slipped away from him after battling back in the second.

Supplied Paul Coll beat Marwan ElShorbagy in the quarterfinals of the Egyptian Open.

The New Zealander dominated the final set, winning 11-3 to advance to the semifinals on Thursday (Friday NZ time) against either Ali Farag or Mazen Hesham, both of Egypt.

READ MORE:

* Paul Coll's trek from icy alpine passes to British Open squash pinnacle

* Paul Coll's path from high school boarder and couch surfer to British Open squash glory

* 'As good as an Olympic gold medal': Dame Susan Devoy hails Paul Coll's British Open squash win

* Paul Coll becomes first New Zealander to win the British Open men's squash title

* British Open champ Paul Coll fights way into Egyptian Open squash quarterfinals



Coll's head-to-head record improved to 3-4 against ElShorbagy.

“[Winning the British Open] gave me a lot of confidence. I’ve struggled with Marwan in the past and he’s beaten me in the head-to-head,” Coll said.

Supplied Paul Coll last month won the British Open.

“I was extremely happy with that performance tonight, I had a tough one a couple of days ago but I’m really happy to come through that in three against a really classy opponent,” the 29-year-old Coll said after the match.

“I’ve been working on [using the front of the court] a lot. My coach is one of the best in that area I think. In the last month we’ve done a lot of work on it, some sharp work at the front and it really paid off tonight.

“It was tricky conditions out there, a lot of wind blowing, but I was timing it really well and was comfortable taking it short. It was one of those performances that just clicks tonight.”