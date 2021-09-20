Cycling siblings to represent New Zealand at Road World Championships in Belgium

Rising star Niamh Fisher-Black will be looking to cap off a brilliant year on the bike at the World Championships.

Niamh and Finn Fisher-Black would compete against each other for their dad’s wheel when they were kids.

This week they will compete against the world’s best at the UCI Road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium.

The Nelson siblings have emerged as two of the most exciting young riders in professional cycling.

In the absence of Olympics representatives George Bennett and Patrick Bevin, the Fisher-Blacks are rated as New Zealand’s best chance for success at the 100th anniversary of the first World Championships.

“It’s always nice to go to a race together,” Finn said.

“For all of the rest of the year we do separate races and our paths don’t cross over so much unless we’re in Girona at the same time, so it’s nice to actually go to an event together and with the other Kiwis, it creates a really nice atmosphere in the team.”

The two Fisher-Blacks are signed to top WorldTour teams and have bright futures ahead of them.

Niamh, 21, rides for the dominant SD Worx alongside reigning world champion Anna van der Breggen.

She is in her second season as a pro cyclist and has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past two years.

Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images Finn Fisher-Black has high hopes for both the under-23 men’s time trial and road race.

Niamh achieved a top-10 finish at the Giro d'Italia this year and currently tops the Women’s WorldTour youth rankings.

She will lead a five-strong team in the elite women’s race, linking up Mikayla Harvey, Ella Harris, Michaela Drummond and Henrietta Christie.

Despite their relative youth, all five riders have Women’s WorldTour experience.

National champion Georgia Williams was unavailable for selection due to injury.

Finn is 19 years-old and rides for UAE Team Emirates alongside Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar.

He made his WorldTour-level debut at the Benelux Tour in Belgium this month after making a mid-season transfer from Jumbo-Visma, where spent the previous 18 months riding for their development team.

Finn is targeting two events in Flanders; the under-23 men’s time trial and the under-23 men’s road race.

He will be joined in the road race by Corbin Strong, Reuben Thompson, Logan Currie and Laurence Pithie.

Finn finished third place in the individual time trial on a similar course at the Baloise Belgium Tour in June.

The under-23 events were not contested during a truncated World Championships in Imola, Italy, last year.

Finn finished 50th in the elite men’s time trial in 2020 and Niamh was 15th in the elite women's road race.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Niamh and Finn Fisher-Black pictured in 2017 before they went to Australia to race.

“Both of them are a big goal,” Finn said. “For the whole year I’ve been building up to this next week, but I’m taking one day at a time, and I’m glad the TT is first because I can get that done and move onto the road race, which is equally a big of a goal for myself.

“There’s a lot of talent coming through in Europe this year. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t race with each other throughout the year, but it’s a team that will gel together quite well.

“We’ve raced in New Zealand together for a number of years, and hopefully we can bring back a result.”

Small in stature and better suited to a mountainous course than the more technical 157.7km circuit in Flanders, Niamh admitted the World Championships had been less of a goal for her than her brother.

However, she was still determined to achieve a “nice” result in what will be her final event of 2021.

“I’ve been racing for strong riders in my team the whole year, and I’m racing against them now, so I’m hoping to take that opportunity,” Niamh said.

“It’s the World Championships so I’m always keen to do a nice race there and my last race didn’t go that well for me, I was starting to feel the fatigue of a long season, so I’m not sure how my form will be.

“But we’ll see, it’s a pretty hard course and some people would say it doesn’t suit me ... It’s completely different from last year which was a very hilly circuit in Italy while this year it’s hilly but it’s short and steep and some of the climbs are cobbled and technical.”

The week-long World Championships began with the elite men’s time trial on Monday morning (NZT). Finn is in action in the time trial on Tuesday and road race on Saturday while Niamh competes next Sunday.