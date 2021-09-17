Mike Heron to head fresh inquiry into Cycling NZ following the death of Olivia Podmore

Former solicitor general Mike Heron will head a fresh inquiry into Cycling NZ following the suspected suicide of Olivia Podmore.

Stuff understands Heron, a top QC who led the 2018 investigation into allegations of bullying, intimidation, and widespread cultural issues at Cycling NZ, has been commissioned to lead a panel tasked with re-examining the troubled sporting body.

Cycling NZ, together with its government funders Sport NZ, last month announced the establishment of a new inquiry after questions were raised over the two organisations’ commitment to athlete welfare in the wake of the sudden death of Podmore, a 2016 Olympian.

Supplied/Stuff The reverberations of Olivia Podmore’s sudden death have been felt throughout the high performance sports community.

Details of the review, including the terms of reference, are expected to be released next week.

But sources have confirmed to Stuff that the panel will be made up of at least two women, one of whom is a former elite rower, another is thought to be sports academic and former Black Sticks manager Sarah Leberman.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Mike Heron QC fronts media in October 2018 following the release of the findings of an investigation into alleged bullying at Cycling NZ.

Defining the scope of the review, and finding the right mix of people to be involved has not been straightforward, with some curious last minute wrangling over the make-up of the panel.

It is understood Chelsea Lane, a former NBA executive, has recently returned to New Zealand from the US and had been lined up to be on the panel, but was removed late in the piece despite some sources believing she is an ideal person to contribute to the inquiry.

The appointment of Heron has raised some eyebrows among sports officials, with some believing that the inquiry needs a “fresh set of eyes”. Heron is also the chairman of Immediation NZ - the organisation contracted by Sport NZ to run the Sport and Recreation Complaints and Mediation Service.

David Unwin/Stuff Highly regarded sports academic Sarah Leberman is understood to be on the inquiry panel.

Others believe Heron’s 2018 investigation “set the gold standard” in sporting reviews, and his background knowledge of Cycling NZ will be crucial to the inquiry.

“I can certainly see the sense in going back to the person who wrote the original report,” said one senior sports leader.

Heron’s 2018 investigation uncovered “distressing and sinister” examples of bullying, a lack of accountability and “sub-optimal” leadership in the programme, “opaque” selection methods, a culture where there was a fear of reprisal for speaking up, and poor standards of behaviour were accepted of those deemed critical to the success of the programme.

Central to the investigation was the treatment of Podmore. Stuff understands she was the athlete Heron found was pressured to “give a false account” to protect a coach and another athlete who were allegedly involved in an intimate relationship.

Heron also examined the role High Performance Sport NZ played in allowing a toxic culture to fester within Cycling NZ’s elite programmes, finding there was “insufficient collation and escalation of information known to HPSNZ and a failure to reflect on whether issues it was aware of were adequately dealt with”.

The fresh inquiry will look at the effectiveness of steps taken in the three years since Heron released his report and recommendations. As Podmore’s death is now before the Coroner, it is unlikely the Cycling NZ inquiry will traverse the young cyclist’s direct experiences in the sport.