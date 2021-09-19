Margaux Hackett adds to family's proud history with first-time Winter Olympics selection

Margaux Hackett and father AJ speak at the New Zealand Olympic Committee athlete selection announcement for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Freeskier Margaux Hackett will add another chapter to her family's storied history when she competes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hackett, the 22-year-old daughter of Kiwi entrepreneur A.J. Hackett, who commercialised bungy jumping, will attend her first Winter Olympics. She was one of five New Zealand athletes to be unveiled on Sunday in the first group of selections.

PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games bronze medallists and reigning World Champions Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboard slopestyle and big air) and Nico Porteous (freeski halfpipe) were also named.

They join three-time World Cup winner and Olympian Alice Robinson (alpine ski racing giant slalom), PyeongChang Olympian Finn Bilous (freeski slopestyle and big air), and newcomer Hackett.

Hackett will be representing New Zealand in freeski slopestyle, as well as participating in the freeski big air event.

She has numerous top 10 finishes at world-class events, including fifth in big air at the 2020 X Games Norway, eighth in slopestyle at the 2020 X Games Norway. During the 2019/20 season, she finished fourth at both the Atlanta Freeski Big Air World Cup and Beijing Freeski Big Air World Cup.

This season, she finished in eighth place at the Freeski Slopestyle World Cup in Switzerland.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Margaux Hackett, Alice Robinson, Finn Bilous, and Nico Porteous look on after receiving their silver fern during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games announcement at Cardrona.

Hackett is based in Wanaka during the New Zealand winter and Manigod, France during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

The first tranche of athletes selected to represent New Zealand at Beijing 2022 have recorded a slew of incredible results over the past few seasons.

Sadowski-Synnott became the first snowboarder to defend a FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Championship when she retained her title in March.

She landed on five other World Cup, X Games, and World Championships podiums this northern season, including a gold medal at the Big Air World Cup in Kreischberg.

Porteous is the freeski halfpipe world champion and X Games Superpipe gold medallist.

Robinson was a member of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games team when she was just 16. Since then she has gone on to become New Zealand's most successful ski racer, stunning the alpine ski racing world with five FIS World Cup podiums, including her win at the Sölden season opener in 2019 at just 17 years old, making her the youngest woman from any nation to win this race.

Bilous, PyeongChang 2018 Olympian and 2018 Winter Games NZ big air bronze medallist, and Hackett will compete in the freeski slopestyle event and participate in the freeski big air event, which is making its Olympics debut in Beijing.

Further Beijing 2022 selections will take place between October and January with additional alpine, cross country and freeski and snowboard athletes working towards qualification, as well as athletes from ice sports including speedskating, ice figure skating, luge and curling.