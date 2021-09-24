Max Gawn, the 208cm kid from Greymouth taking centre stage on one of Australian sport's biggest days

At 2.08m tall, Max Gawn from Greymouth wouldn’t look out of place in a black jersey, linking arms with Brodie Retallick or Sam Whitelock.

Instead the 29-year-old giant will command attention at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Saturday night – three weeks after the All Blacks beat the Wallabies there – as captain of Melbourne Demons in the Australian Football League grand final against Western Bulldogs.

Gawn’s parents Rob and Sandra are proud West Coasters and run a café in country Victoria, but due to Covid-19 restrictions must watch the grand final from their lounge room. The family lived in Greymouth for several years soon after young Max was born, before they shifted back across the Tasman and he made a key decision on a future career.

Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

“My height was definitely one thing that made me feel like sport was an option. I played the rugby version of Auskick, under-9s for Power House, which is a team in Melbourne. My old man was a No 8 so I was pretty keen to play rugby,” Gawn told SENZ radio on Thursday.

“But I quickly worked out that tackling wasn’t for me, so I decided that maybe AFL football was a safer option as a young kid, then I just fell in love with it. I certainly still love the All Blacks.”

Of his career trajectory, Gawn gave a blunt assessment of his shortcomings as a teenager: “I was injured early, and I was a real p.... of a kid, an 18-19 year old who didn’t know what a professional athlete was.

“Then, somehow, 10 years later I’ve been able to get some good individual accolades and get the team into a grand final, and I’m captain. From what I was when I was 18, to where I am now… the best thing about it all is, I’ve been able to stay the person I wanted to be, just Max Gawn, and haven’t turned into anyone else.”

A decade on, he’d grown up in more ways than one. Gawn’s ‘follow me’ leadership boosted the Demons from perennial battlers to grand final favourites, chasing their first flag in 57 years and contesting their first decider since 2000 when they lost to Essendon.

The ruckman – an equivalent of a rugby lock – booted five goals in the Demons’ preliminary final victory over Geelong a fortnight ago, a remarkable and virtually unheard-of tally for the men doing the tough stuff and contesting the centre bounce.

Last month Gawn was named captain of the All-Australian team, his fifth time listed amongst the best 22 players from the AFL.

Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images Accolades have flowed in the AFL for Max Gawn, a five-time All-Australian selection.

Along with thousands of Demons fans, he’ll be cheered on by the unofficial Greymouth branch of the Melbourne side’s fan club, led by John Paul Bellis, Gawn’s uncle.

Bellis, his wife Kylie, sons Arly, 16, Korban, 14, and Zade, 12, plus Max Gawn’s grandparents Janice and Neville Bellis will gather at their Greymouth home on Saturday for a late one, with the grand final scheduled for a 9.15pm (NZT) kickoff.

“I’ve permanently got two Melbourne Demons flags on the outside of the house, and we’ve got Demons scarves draped over the TV cabinet and I’ll be wearing the beanie,” said Bellis, a converted AFL fanatic who has to explain its intricacies to his rugby-mad parents, a proud Grandad and Nana.

John Paul Bellis/Supplied Kylie Bellis with a cut out of her nephew, Melbourne Demons AFL star Max Gawn, during a match at the MCG.

“It’s really up to me to tell them what’s going on. Mum and Dad are in their 80s and they were brought up with rugby. I said to them: ‘Max is a five-time All-Australian ruckman and he captains the Melbourne Demons, which is the equivalent of captaining the Blues or the Crusaders’.

“And it’s like being in the All Blacks five years in a row as a lock. And then they go, ‘yeah, now I get it’.”

Gawn is a regular on the West Coast for family Christmases and last visited three years ago. He told SENZ with a laugh: “It’s all I talk about, is my New Zealand heritage. My parents are both Greymouth people… it’s not a great place, Greymouth… actually, no, I love it, but it’s named after what it looks like.”

Minor premiers the Demons go in as favourites to beat the Bulldogs, and the fan club in Greymouth will hang on every second. Bellis plans pre-match, halftime and fulltime video calls with his sister and brother-in-law across the Tasman.

“I’m chomping at the bit, I’m so excited, as is my wife. I’ve been texting my sister every day saying I’m just buzzing and can’t wait. And she’s the same. We’re just extremely proud. We’ve followed Max since he started with the Melbourne Demons as a youngster,” Bellis said.

“He was always a kid with a ball in his hand. He spent hours outside by himself kicking a ball around or putting a basketball in the hoop. And he would always do the commentary… ‘Jordan with the dunk’, things like that. He’s just carried on that sporting passion.”