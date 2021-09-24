Olivia Podmore's mother shares her shock at the 'unfathomable' news of her daughter's death

When Nienke Podmore began receiving phone calls and messages from worried friends who had seen a troubling post on her daughter’s Instagram, her initial feeling was one of disbelief.

She had seen daughter Olivia only earlier that day, when the elite cyclist was on a brief stopover at Christchurch Airport following a weekend snowboarding with friends in Queenstown.

During their 30 minutes together at the airport – time she now treasures – Podmore says there was no hint her daughter was battling with her mental health. The talented young cyclist had been stung by her omission from the team for the Tokyo Olympics, which she believed was for political, rather than performance reasons, but on that Monday morning she had seemed upbeat and positive about the future.

Supplied/Stuff Nienke Podmore with her daughter Olivia at Christchurch Airport on the day of her death.

“She messaged me from Queenstown saying we can have a coffee at Christchurch Airport maybe. I wasn’t sure if I could make it because I had some appointments, but I had a client that was messing me around for time, so I thought ‘stuff it, I will just go’,” says Podmore.

“So I raced out to the airport and got to see her for half an hour, and we just had the loveliest time. We were laughing, chatting, it was just completely normal and there was not one thing I would have picked up that was untoward.

“We talked about the Olympics, we talked about how ‘look mum, I just can’t wait to get back into training tomorrow’. She said she wanted to get back on track and let her legs do the talking.”

The group of Podmore’s friends, which included champion rower Eric Murray, later flew back to Hamilton, and Olivia Podmore dropped her friends back at their homes. She then returned to her Cambridge flat, where it is believed she took her own life that evening.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Olympic champion Eric Murray reflects on the loss of close friend Olivia Podmore.

The 24-year-old’s death followed a concerning post on social media, in which she made allegations about her treatment within Cycling NZ’s elite sprint programme, accusing the national body and High Performance Sport NZ of a “cover-up”.

“When I got the call from a friend about the message saying ‘look I’m worried Olivia has done something’, I said ‘it can’t be, I just saw her a few hours ago, she was great’.

“I just couldn’t believe it. We thought it might have been a prank message, but within 10 minutes, or a very short time, there were cars straight up her driveway checking in on her and they found her.

“It’s just unfathomable, really.”

Supplied/Stuff Nienke Podmore with her daughter Olivia, an elite cyclist who died of a suspected suicide in August 2021.

The tragic loss has prompted an outpouring of anger and emotion among athletes, parents and coaches, who have posed pointed questions about whether the high performance system was really serving its athletes.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the death of her daughter six weeks ago, Podmore and partner Chris Middleton say they placed “too much trust in the system” to resolve the serious athlete welfare issues within Cycling NZ that were brought to light in a damning review into the sport in 2018.

Now, as sports officials embark on a second major inquiry into Cycling NZ in the space of three years, the young cyclist’s mother says greater accountability needs to flow from the investigation to avoid another tragedy.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Mike Heron QC fronts media in Auckland following the release of his 2018 investigation into alleged bullying at Cycling NZ.

Cycling NZ, together with its government funders High Performance Sport NZ, on Tuesday confirmed the details of a fresh inquiry into the sport’s elite programmes in the wake of the sudden death of the 2016 Olympian.

The inquiry, which will be chaired by former solicitor general Mike Heron, who led the 2018 investigation into Cycling NZ, alongside Massey University sports academic professor Sarah Leberman, will look at the adequacy of changes implemented following the initial investigation. Former Silver Ferns captain Dr Lesley Nicol, and Olympic rowing silver medallist Genevieve Macky (nee Behrent) will round out the panel.

Podmore told Stuff it is her hope that the inquiry will result in meaningful change.

“We want answers, but at the same time this is not a witch hunt or a revenge mission, we can’t bring Livi back, but we need to make it better for everyone else,” she says.

“Our every thought guiding this is ‘what would Livi want?’ And she would want to make sure no one else goes through what she went through.”

Supplied/Stuff Elite cyclist Olivia Podmore loved the freedom of being out on the road, her family say.

In the weeks since the death of the 24-year-old, many troubling elements of her time within Cycling NZ’s elite sprint programme have come to light. At just 17 and in her first year out of high school, Olivia Podmore moved from her hometown of Christchurch to the sport’s high performance hub in Cambridge.

There, she soon found herself unwittingly entangled in adult power games. Olivia Podmore’s treatment in the programme was central to Heron’s 2018 investigation into bullying, intimidation and inappropriate coaching behaviour. While Olivia Podmore is not identified in the report, her mother confirms she was the athlete that Heron found was pressured to “give a false account” to protect a coach and another athlete who were allegedly involved in an intimate relationship.

Along with the “distressing and sinister example of bullying”, Heron’s investigation found Cycling NZ bosses at the time had failed to recognise and protect the athlete from the ongoing risk of bullying.

The investigation also uncovered a lack of accountability and effective leadership in the programme, “opaque” selection methods, and a culture where there was a fear of reprisal for speaking up. Poor standards of behaviour were accepted by those deemed critical to the success of the programme, the report found.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Olivia Podmore in action during training at the Rio Olympic Velodrome in 2016.

Middleton commended the way Heron conducted the original investigation, describing the final report as “very, very good”. He believes the problem lies in what happened next.

“I think everybody, including us, gave the system too much trust to resolve these things,” he says.

“When you read the Heron report, and you read the government’s involvement in all of this, and you read all these articles about well-being and duty of care from three years ago, that’s what gave us the confidence and the faith that these issues were going to be dealt with. That these environments would be safe. That there would be neutral, non-biased support there for everybody.

“That clearly has not happened. You can see now in what other athletes are coming out and saying that the same themes from 2018 are emerging.”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle and Cycling NZ chief executive Jacques Landry comment on the death of Olivia Podmore.

The family say they have not heard from anyone within Cycling NZ since Olivia’s Podmore’s death, other than an email, which they described as “a generic condolence letter”.

“There has not been one phone call from the board, not the CEO, not from her coaches. If this is a programme that says they care about its athletes, we have not seen it,” says Podmore.

Likewise, they are disappointed they were not given any input into the design of the new inquiry. However, Sport NZ boss Raelene Castle did keep the family regularly informed of progress made in appointing the panel, and spoke to them ahead of Tuesday’s announcement to outline the process being undertaken.

Despite her reservations, Podmore says she will engage with the independent inquiry.

“We need to work with Cycling NZ and Sport NZ to try and make change here.

“We have to try, for Livi, we have to try.”

Stuff approached Olivia’s father Phil Podmore to get his views on the inquiry, but he declined to comment.

* This was story has been updated to state Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle kept the Podmore family regularly informed of progress on the establishment of the latest inquiry into Cycling NZ.

