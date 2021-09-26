Veteran cyclist Jack Bauer won't die wondering at Road World Championships

Jack Bauer “ran the numbers” in his head and calculated the age gap between himself and fellow New Zealand WorldTour professional Finn Fisher-Black when the pair crossed paths at the Benelux Tour.

He could not believe the 19-year-old rising star, who, like Bauer, came out of the Tasman Wheelers club in Nelson, was almost half his age and competing at the highest level of professional cycling.

“The professional scene has changed a lot,” Bauer said. “Just the style of the signings these days, they’re a lot younger, they’re signed on much bigger money, they’re signed on much longer contracts and logic would say that means you sign with a lot more pressure over your shoulder, and that’s a big thing to take into account.

“But at the same time it’s fantastic to see so much young talent coming straight out of the blocks in New Zealand and jumping straight into the professional ranks. It was very rarely done back in my day.

“They’ve got a heck of a lot more talent than I ever had, so I expect to see some big results in the next decade. I think we will see a real changing of the guard in New Zealand cycling and possibly a big growth.”

But while he is at the opposite end of his sporting career to young talents like Fisher-Black, the 36-year-old Bauer said his motivation to race was just as high as it was when he signed his first pro contract more than 10 years ago.

On Sunday, Bauer will team up with Shane Archbold, Tom Scully and Connor Brown in the 268km elite men’s road race at the World Championships in Flanders, Belgium, and he is determined to do well for himself and New Zealand.

Bauer has ridden the World Championships six times in his career but conceded he had never been a part of a successful campaign.

Getty Images Jack Bauer has shown encouraging form leading into the Road World Championships in Flanders.

Julian Dean was the last New Zealand rider to achieve a top-10 in the elite men’s road race when he finished ninth in Madrid in 2005.

Bauer’s best effort was a 86th place in 2014 while he has had four DNFs in six starts.

“I’ve never been part of a worlds campaign where we’ve had a good ride aside from many, many years ago lining up with Greg Henderson and Julian Dean, where we could possibly contend for a top-10 or better,” he said.

“But since then hasn’t really been the case and things haven’t really gone our way, and that’s often because the season is long and the wheels have come off come September.”

But the 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist is quietly optimistic about his chances at the event's 100th anniversary on Sunday.

Without any mountains to contend with on the journey from Antwerp to Leuven, Bauer believed the course was tailor-made for an aggressive rider like him, and he was feeling fresh after a light race programme.

“100 per cent. I feel like it’s well suited to the squad that we’ve got here. Tom Scully and Shane Archbold and myself in particular, we’re cut out for the race on Sunday given the length, the location and the course in general, and that often isn’t the case, we’re going in full support of George Bennett because it’s a climbing heavy course, and that’s been the case the last couple of years.

“I think we’re all looking forward to a more dynamic day on Sunday. There’s more chances to get up the road and more chances for an early opening of the race and for us to have more cards to play.”

After a quiet season on the bike, Bauer has hit top form at the right time, producing strong rides at both Benelux Tour and Tour de Luxembourg, the two races leading into the World Championships.

He finished seventh in the time trial in Luxembourg and 12th on the final stage to finish 25th overall.

Daniel Cole/AP Belgium's Wout Van Aert is the red-hot favourite to win the elite men's road race on his home roads.

“I haven’t done a grandy this year, the Giro, the Tour or the Vuelta, so I was really pleased to make selection for New Zealand and as such given the few race starts that I’ve had, Luxembourg and Benelux, I’ve just been using them as every opportunity to get as much race load as I can under the belt.

“Although I haven’t got as much as I’d like, I’m still moving in the right direction ahead of Sunday and I think that showed in Luxembourg a week ago.

“I’m hoping to show on Sunday that I’m still in the mix. It’s been a good couple of years since New Zealand had a decent ride in the elite men’s road race at the World Championships, so I’m looking to turn that page on Sunday.”

Belgian superstar Wout van Aert, a team of George Bennett’s at Jumbo-Visma, and the most complete rider in world cycling right now, is the red-hot favourite to win the rainbow jersey on his home roads.

Other favourites include Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, Italian Sonny Colbrelli, Slovakian Peter Sagan and Danish trio Magnus Court, Kasper Asgreen and Michael Valgreen.

The Kiwi will have their work cut out for them in a world-class field, but Bauer said he would not die wondering.

“There’s always going to be a couple of clear favourites ... and when those boys open the gas, there’s very few people that can follow and not explode on the wheel, so I’d say it’s a good idea to be ahead of the race and let the race come to you, whether that’s in an early break or making a move before the main favourites fire their shots,” he said.

“It requires some balls to try and take the race, which isn’t an easy thing to do being outnumbered and outgunned when it comes to big favourites in cycling, but speaking personally I’m definitely up for a fight on Sunday and I’m sure the boys will be too.”