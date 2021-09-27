'Covid-19 fatigue' jeopardises historic Marlborough Women's Triathlon

Mark Grammar took over the event in 2013, determined to keep a Marlborough âinstitutionâ going.

First raced in 1983, the Marlborough Women's Triathlon is the oldest running triathlon of its kind in the country, but its popularity has tumbled as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Event organiser Mark Grammar said 88 women had taken part last year, a 40 per cent drop on the previous year.

“On a pragmatic note, last year there appeared to be good amount of 'Covid-19 fatigue'.

“People paying for events, training, organising travelling ... then the event being cancelled.

“It is totally understandable,” Grammar said.

“It does look like that is happening again this year, so many events have been cancelled we are talking of a thousand around the country.”

The Marlborough Women's Triathlon used to attract up to 600 people at its peak in the 1990s, but 250 participants is usually what it gets now.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Unlike traditional triathlons, the Marlborough Women’s Triathlon is run in reverse order: starting with a 5km run/walk, leading into a 14km cycle and finishing with a short 100m swim.

Grammar said they would run the event with 100 people, like they did last year, but ideally they would need about 150 entries to cover the costs.

“It is not a profitable event, it has never been. But we need to get the numbers up to make it sustainable.

“Traffic management alone is at least $3000,” he said.

“It is the last multisport event left in New Zealand that uses the middle of town.

“That Marlborough Roads even allow this to happen is a testament to the way competitors have handled themselves out on the roads over the decades,” Grammar said.

Unlike traditional triathlons, the Marlborough Women’s Triathlon is run in reverse order: starting with a 5km run/walk, leading into a 14km cycle and finishing with a short 100m swim.

Grammar took over the event in 2013, determined to keep a Marlborough “institution” going.

It was started by the Marlborough Women's Joggers Group in 1983 and three of the originals from that event in 1983, took part in 2020.

“That's 37 years apart,” Grammar said. “We have one competitor who has done all of the events.

“Believe it or not, she has never won the Most Senior Competitor trophy. You need to be well into your 70s to take that coveted award.

“So, it has a rich history,” Grammar said.

Grammar, who took over the running of the race, said the event organisation was well-templated, but it was getting hard to find staff.

“We are very lucky to have the support of the council to use the local pool and of course the riverbank we use for the run.

“But all of those events have a life-cycle, and there is also a lot more competition for events now.

“I would be very reluctant to give the event away as I think that would be the end of it,” Grammar said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The event was started by the Marlborough Women's Joggers Group in 1983 and has gone from strength to strength.

The event was still going ahead under alert level 2, having the space, the time on the day and the infrastructure to split the race into bubbles that would be much less than 100 people.

“If we are forced to cancel because Covid levels change, you will get a refund, less a $15 fee to cover costs we incur leading up to the event,” Grammar said.

Mark Grammar's top 3 reasons to entry the Marlborough Women's Triathlon:

1. A health and fitness commitment

“The best way to do that is to actually put money into something, like the triathlon, because then you are really committed, and you have to do exercise to complete it.”

2. The camaraderie

“Women like doing things together, training together and participating in the event together. The support from other women is critical.”

3. The sense of accomplishment.

“It doesn't matter what body shape you are, it doesn't matter which kind of athlete you are.

“We celebrate the person who comes across the line last more than we celebrate a person who comes across the line first, so everybody gets a sense of accomplishment out of it.

“Take the plunge, get entered, get training, and you will be amazed how satisfied you will feel at the end!”

Registrations close on Wednesday, November 24. The competition runs on Sunday, November 28.

The event website is www.marlboroughwomenstri.co.nz