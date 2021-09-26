Jaxon Whyte claims honours in Cycling Southland's Memorial Race

Tough conditions greeted participants in Cycling Southland’s annual Memorial Race Classic and Curtis Dunn Memorial on Saturday.

A good field took to the start line, including visiting riders from Central Otago and Mid-South Canterbury. Riders in the open handicap event set off from the Kew Bowling Club for a 102km race that promised to be a true test of grit, with strong wind, rain, and cold making it as much a test of mental as physical strength.

With 50 minutes separating the start of the first group from the last group, containing the fastest competitors, it was going to be a long, hard chase for the scratch group if they wanted to get to the line first.

The combination of crosswinds and hills on the course soon saw groups breaking up, with the second group to set off making quick work of taking the lead, and keeping up the pace as they closed in on the finish.

However, behind them, the second to last group to set off was scything through the field, with Jaxon Whyte, Hendre Knoetze, and Fraser Hewett battling their way up to the front group, and catching them with only a couple of kilometres to go to the line.

With a tough sprint into a headwind to the finish line, the group of seven riders kept a close eye on one another before opening up the sprint. Whyte hit the front early, with Knoetze on his shoulder, but Whyte proved the stronger of the two as he managed to hang on for the win ahead of Knoetze, with Hewett a bit further back in third.

The fastest time on the day went to Hunter Gough, who managed to outsprint Matt Zenovich for the honour, while Rhylee Akeroyd was the fastest woman.

Whyte said that the race conditions were certainly tough, with crosswinds seeming to come from every direction.

“We rode well together, but over the hills we lost a couple of riders. I did not really have a plan, and I sprinted very early, but managed to hold them off,” he said.

“I am pretty happy with how I am going at the moment - I am building up to Yunca [Junior Tour of Southland] in two weeks, so hopefully that goes just as well,” Whyte said.

In the Curtis Dunn Memorial junior race, the U13 handicap race over 16km was won by Cooper Gough, with Oskar McIvor in second place with the fastest time, and Benjie Shayler in third.

In the U15 race over 34km, Poppy McIvor took the win and fastest time, with Lachlan Kelly in second, and Finn Edwards in third. The U17 race over 34km saw Marshall Erwood put in another very impressive performance as he swept through the field from his solo start on scratch, taking the win and fastest time, out sprinting Frankie Thomson who took second, and Ruby Bath who took third.

The Memorial Race is unique in that it presents trophies named in honour of past club members, with the Murray McLeay Cup for the race win being presented to Jaxon Whyte, the Bunty Hewitt Trophy for first B grader to Alistair Burnett, the Martin Verbeek Trophy for first C grader to Brian Lippers, and the L K Wilson Challenge Cup for fastest time to Hunter Gough.