Kiwi Hayden Wilde finishes second in Triathlon Super League after final race in California

A fourth placing in a tight sprint finish in the final race saw New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde finish second overall in the Triathlon Super League.

Olympic bronze medallist in Tokyo last month, Wilde needed to win the final race in Malibu, California, on Sunday (NZT), or finish ahead of Britons Jonathan Brownlee and Alex Yee, to take the title.

Wilde was right in contention in a four-way sprint finish, but Yee, the Olympic silver medallist, was strongest at the end to win a thrilling final race and the overall series.

Belgian Martin van Riel was second to Yee by the barest of margins, with Portugal’s Vasco Vilaka finishing strongly to pip Wilde for third.

Yee won the title with 59 points, with Wilde second on 54 and Brownlee third on 50, as the 24-year-old from Whakatane, Bay of Plenty, confirmed his standing among the world’s top male triathletes in a breakout year.

John Cowpland/Photosport Hayden Wilde had a breakout year in 2021, highlighted by his bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wilde was a model of consistency in the four-race series, winning in London then finishing fourth in Munich and third in Jersey to set up a tense finish in Malibu.

After a third placing and two seconds, Brownlee couldn’t round it off in the finale and finished seventh, to drop to third overall, while his countryman Yee had back-to-back victories to ensure he finished on top.