Paddler Finn Butcher takes silver at World Championship in new Olympic event

New Zealand's Finn Butcher secured a silver medal in the extreme slalom final.

New Zealand paddler Finn Butcher has signalled his potential for next Olympics by winning a silver medal in the extreme slalom at the World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Butcher finished second behind Great Britain’s Joe Clarke in the four-person final on Monday (NZT). Austria’s Mario Leitner was third.

Extreme slalom will make its Olympic Games debut in Paris in 2024.

The event is replacing the K1 200m, which Lisa Carrington has won three consecutive gold medals in.

“So happy to have stuck in the fight and not given up,” Butcher said. “Final was epic. Really happy to end the season on a high.”