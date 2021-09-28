Covid-19 level uncertainty sees Auckland marathon postponed until January

Uncertainty over when Auckland can move back to Covid alert level 1 has led to the postponement of the Auckland marathon until January.

The event was to have been held on October 31, but organisers said on Tuesday that lack of certainty over alert levels meant it could not now take place on that date. The new date is Sunday, January 23.

“It’s no easy feat to move an event the size of the ASB Auckland Marathon and I’d like to thank all involved for working so closely with our team to find a new date for the event,” race director Sam Ellis said in a statement.

“This year we’re celebrating the 30th anniversary of the ASB Auckland Marathon, and while it will now be a few months later than originally planned it’s great that we can still mark the occasion and welcome thousands of runners back to the streets of Auckland.

“The current Covid-19 Delta outbreak and subsequent lockdown has thrown up more than a few challenges for our team, as well as that we need to be at Alert Level 1 to be able to hold the event, meaning that our only option was to postpone the 2021 event,” he said.

“We know that this news will be frustrating and disappointing for our runners, especially given all of the training they’ve put in, but hopefully the move will give them a bit more time to prepare to chase that PB as they cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge.”

Everyone who registered would be contacted by event organisers and entires would remain open for the rescheduled event.

The usual course sees runners race from Devonport on the North Shore, over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and into Victoria Park.

About 14,000 people took part in marathon last November.