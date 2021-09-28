Paul Coll goes down fighting to Ali Farag at Oracle Netsuite Open final in San Francisco

Paul Coll has been beaten in PSA final by arch rival Ali Farag in San Francisco.

Kiwi squash ace Paul Coll has been beaten in a four-game marathon final in the latest event on the PSA World Tour.

Coll went down to Ali Farag 11-9, 10-12, 8-11 and 8-11 in the final of the Oracle Netsuite Open in San Francisco on Tuesday (NZ time).

Coll, the World No. 3 Coll, had beaten Farag in the British Open final a month ago, but on this occasion, it was the World No 1 who claimed the title in a 70-minute decider.

Coll was quick out of the blocks in the opening game, racing out to a 7-4 lead, before Farag levelled it at 7-7.

An overturned stroke call that would have given the Kiwi the set could have stalled his momentum but Coll refocussed and still took it out 11-9.

The second game followed a similar pattern, however, it was the Egyptian winning 12-10 as both players stepped up the level of play.

In the third and fourth games, Coll was in the rallies, but just one or two stray shots cost him dearly in a high-quality match with Coll disappointed, but complimentary of his opponent.

“It was a very enjoyable match, free-flowing, some great rallies and it’s always nice to be a part of when the squash flows like that,” Coll said.

“Just a few critical errors at the back end of the game when it counted, which is a bit frustrating, but he’s the best player in the world for a reason,” said 29-year-old Coll from Greymouth.

The next tournament for Coll is the US Open platinum PSA tournament in Philadelphia, starting on Sunday.