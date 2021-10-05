Sporting quest set up Aaron Barclay for 'plan B' in life

Academy Southland programme manager Jason McKenzie, left, and former Youth Olympic Games champion triathlete Aaron Barclay the academy's achievement wall at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

Aaron Barclay took a trip down memory lane last week.

The 2010 Youth Olympic Games gold medalist was invited to ILT Stadium Southland to speak at an Academy Southland programme function which celebrated its revamped achievement wall at the venue.

The wall features Academy Southland alumni who, since the programme was established in 2005, have represented New Zealand at an elite level, are Olympic and Commonwealth Games athletes, or have won world junior medals.

Barclay is one of the athletes who feature proudly on that wall at Stadium Southland through his 2010 gold medal effort in the men's triathlon at the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

The stunning performance prompted a street parade in his proud home town of Riversdale on his return.

Naturally Barclay was touted for bigger things to come but, injury troubles hindered him in the follwoing years.

“[It was 2010] when I peaked for a little bit but injuries for the next three or four years ruined my career really. But I always had a plan B, and that was to become a chiropractor.”

As the frustration of those injuries ramped up so did Barclay's quest to become a qualified chiropractor.

He decided to study at the New Zealand College of Chiropractic in Auckland and has worked in different parts of New Zealand and Australia.

That was before the former Gore High School pupil took the plunge and bought the City Chiropractor Invercargill business, which also has clinics in Winton and Te Anau.

“I’ve done a big loop I suppose, I've studied and raced overseas, and it was just the right move for me. We’ve got a baby on the way, so this will be our new home which is pretty awesome."

The now 28-year-old believed those life lessons he learned a decade or so ago, during his quest for sporting success, had set him up well for his entry into the world of business.

The Academy Southland programme was part of that.

“It's such a great base for life after sport, especially for me. It helped me get to a level in sport, but I plateaued because of injury and I couldn’t make it at the very top level.

“So the skills I learned I was able to carry across to business and take that same mindset and some procedures. It's been a real good transition for me.”

Barclay's days of chasing sporting glory at the highest level are gone, his addiction for keeping fit hasn't disappeared though.

He was meant to take part in Stewart Island's Rakiura Challenge Trail Run on Saturday, but it was cancelled because of Covid-19.

Barclay still made the trip to run the course himself.

“I'd like to get back into Ironman, maybe next year. There are a bunch of good fellas down here to train with, so just for the love of the sport.”