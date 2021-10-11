Peter Burling claims SailGP race win as Spain and Britain suffer heavy capsizes

New Zealand gained a rare race win on a day of carnage at the SailGP regatta in Spain.

Winds reaching 25 knots hit the second day of racing action in Cadiz on Monday (NZT), taking out the Spanish entry skippered by Kiwi Phil Robertson with a capsize in early practice.

The medal race also featured dramatic action with Sir Ben Ainslie’ British entry capsizing just seconds into the race which was won by Tom Slingsby’s Australia entry from Jimmy Spithill (US).

SKY SPORT Spain and Great Britain tipped over on a final day of high action in Cadiz.

Australia have now regained the championship lead as the global league heads to Sydney in December.

READ MORE:

* 'Frustrating day' as New Zealand SailGP team struggles in Spain

* NZ SailGP team battling on and off the water

* New Zealand blow SailGP chance in France



New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling got his first taste of success with a win in the fourth fleet race on Monday as his team hit a top speed of 83.5 km/h.

That raised hopes of New Zealand getting to the medal race after their sloppy opening day of results that read 5, 6, 6.

But the Kiwi inconsistencies struck in the final fleet race with another sixth placing.

SAILGP The British SailGP boat is readied for towing.

That left New Zealand fifth in Spain and lifted them one place to fifth on the season leader board.

Wing trimmer Blair Tuke said: “It was a pretty full-on day to say the least. It was right at the top end of conditions with the 24-metre wing rather than the 18-metre wing as you saw with a couple of boats capsizing. It was pretty good for us to keep the wing in the air and from there to win race one was awesome. It was a huge moment for the team.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to back it up in the second race so that was disappointing. There have been a few ‘what-ifs’ for us this weekend which is a bit frustrating but to win a race today and sail like we did proves that we can do it, we just need to do it more often.”

Burling added: “It was great to get mine and Blair’s first win on the board. It felt like we executed everything except from the start in that first race and kept it pretty clean, so it was really pleasing for us to come away with a race win after a pretty frustrating day yesterday.

“We feel like we’re getting better all the time but putting together a whole race has been our weakness. We generally have a couple of things that don’t go our way and that’s what showed in that second race.

SAILGP New Zealand enjoyed the stronger winds on the second day of SailGP action in Cadiz, Spain.

“We felt like we were in a good position for a good race, but we didn’t quite execute the first gybe well enough and fell off the back of the train and had a few other issues with the boat. The racing is so tight that if you make a mistake you really pay for it.”

The Kiwis weren't alone with their struggles. Ainslie was frustrated to suffer the pitch-pole capsize while briefly leading the medal race.

”We had a great start again and managed to get into the lead and then halfway across the first reach we got hit by a mega gust and between myself steering the boat, Gooby [Iain Jensen] on the wing and Maso [Richard Mason] on the jib we just didn’t get the trim and the balance of the boat right and stuck the bow in and managed to pitch-pole it,” Ainslie explained.

“That was massively frustrating as we’d done the hard bit with the start, it would have been a great race. It’s a shame but we have to learn from it.

“We are improving our performance and we have the package to be competitive across the wind range, but we just have to eliminate some of these mistakes that are costing us.”

SailGP season points after Cadiz regatta, Spain

1 Australia 45, 2 United States 44, 3 Japan 44, 4 Great Britain 40, 5 New Zealand 36, 6 Spain 35, 7 Denmark 33, 8 France 31.