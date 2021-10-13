New Zealand wrestler Madhi Namdari banned for three years for steroid breach

New Zealand wrestler Madhi Namdari, pictured at an event in 2019, has been banned for three years for a steroid breach.

Wrestler Madhi Namdari has received a three-year ban from all sport from the Sport Tribunal of New Zealand after testing positive for a steroid obtained from a gym mate.

His anti-doping violations were discovered after an out-of-competition test in March 2021 came back positive for Stanozolol, a result later confirmed by a test of the athlete’s B-sample.

Stanozolol is prohibited in sport at all times. A Drug Free Sport New Zealand statemen said despite serious potential side effects, including substantial liver damage, Stanozolol is used in a doping context to increase muscle mass and strength.

An experienced athlete, Namdari had been a Tokyo Olympic hopeful before Covid-related hurdles and an injury took him out of the running.

Namdari’s suspension was backdated to May 11, 2021. He cannot return to sport until May 2024.

Stanozolol, also known as Winstrol, is an anabolic androgenic steroid. It is similar to testosterone used in medicine to treat delayed puberty and low testosterone.

Namdari was cited after testing positive in an out-of-competition test in March 2021.

He admitted the charge and was given a three-year ban rather than the maximum four-year suspension.

The tribunal report said Namdari advised he had never been prescribed with Stanozolol. He was “suffering from a knee injury and met another gym member, an individual he recognised from previous visits, who offered him pills.

“He accepted the medication because he understood it would help him with his recovery. He has limited English and did not understand that he was taking a risk of violation, but accepts he should not have trusted the man at the gym.”

Druge Free Sport New Zealand (DFNZ) chief executive Nick Paterson issued a warning that athletes “tempted to take shortcuts to win’’ won’t get away it despite Covid-19 pandemic challenges.

“Covid lockdowns meant there were periods in which we were unable to test athletes, just like in Auckland at the moment” he said, “but athletes tempted to take shortcuts to win because they think no one is looking or checking should think again.

“We resume testing as soon as lockdown restrictions allow, and our Intelligence and Investigations service continues through all alert levels.

Paterson appealed to anyone thinking they may know something or have seen or heard something that threatens clean sport in Aotearoa New Zealand – however small that something might be” to contact DFNZ.