Niko Kirwan the latest trailblazer for remarkable Kiwi sporting family

Niko Kirwan celebrates his goal for the All Whites.

Niko Kirwan - the All Whites' match winner against Bahrain this week - has now extended his family's proud record to producing New Zealand representatives across five different sports.

Kirwan hit the headlines with his well-timed header as a super sub in New Zealand's 1-0 victory on Wednesday in just his second appearance.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Niko Kirwan of Team Wellington poses with father John, mother Fiorella and sister Francesca after an Oceania Football Confederation Champions League game in Wellington in 2017.

The 26-year-old has joined his great-grandfather Jack Kirwan (rugby league Kiwis ), father Sir John Kirwan (rugby union All Blacks), sister Francesca (beach volleyball) and younger brother Luca (age-group rowing) as sporting internationals.

It's particularly rare for a family to produce internationals across three footballing codes - rugby union, rugby league and association football.

READ MORE:

* Niko Kirwan hailed as a 'shining example' for young footballers after All Whites winner

* Rookie right backs get chance to stake All Whites claims in troublesome position

* All Blacks great John Kirwan's daughter Francesca serves up beach volleyball and wine



The Kirwans' sporting legacy stretches back over a century, with the late Jack Kirwan having made his representative rugby sub-unions debut in 1915, before World War I service.

The Kirwans' dedication and mutual support is undeniable. Francesca Kirwan revealed to LockerRoom in a 2021 profile that she and her parents and brother Luca regularly rise at 3am to watch telecasts of Niko's club games in Italy.

Sir John told LockerRoom: "I think having three competitive kids in sport probably came from both Fiorella and I believing that sport is an important part of education.

Jack Kirwan, third from left, in the second row of the Marist Old Boys rugby league club team in Auckland in 1928.

"We never really said to our kids that they had to be successful at it, but we felt that sport was something you shouldn't worry about failure. You should just get to be as good as you can be."

KIRWAN FAMILY’S FIVE NZ REPRESENTATIVES

JACK KIRWAN

Reefton-born Jack Kirwan returned from army duties after World War I to play representative rugby union for Hawke's Bay, playing alongside the great George Nepia in a Ranfurly Shield defence in 1922.

After a transfer with the Post Office, Kirwan had seven games for Auckland in 1924, with some critics tipping his as a potential selection for the All Blacks’ Invincibles’ European tour.

John Cosgrove/Stuff John Kirwan confronts a French defender in a 1989 test in Christchurch.

But he switched codes to rugby league in September 1924, joining the Marist Old Boys club. He debuted with a try in the Auckland club competition grand final before a record 17,000-strong crowd.

After playing for Auckland and the North Island in 1925, Kirwan was picked for the Kiwis' tour of Australia.

He made his test debut at 30 in a 21-11 loss to England at Hull on the Kiwis' 1926-27 tour. Kirwan came off the bench in a 34-8 loss to Wales and Pontypridd and started at centre for the Kiwis in a 32-17 reverse in the second international against England in Leeds.

Unlike grandson John and great-grandson Niko, Jack Kirwan never played on a test winning New Zealand team, but he made 28 total appearances (three full internationals) for the Kiwis, scoring nine tries.

Immediately after the tour he played for a New Zealand XIII comprised of Auckland players from the Kiwis squad, and he was part of Marist's championship winning season in 1928, returning as coach in 1932.

JOHN KIRWAN

JK burst onto the rugby season when selected out of Marist's third grade for John Hart's Auckland representative team as an 18-year-old in 1983.

He went on to play 142 games for Auckland, becoming one of their top try-scorers and biggest crowd pleasers, in their remarkable Ranfurly Shield and NPC reign between 1985 and 1992.

His first All Blacks cap came against France in 1984 and he notched the first of 35 test tries in a second test rout of England in Wellington a year later.

Kirwan was a star of the All Blacks' first Rugby World Cup title victory in 1987, scoring arguably the try of the tournament with a long-range solo effort against Italy in Christchurch.

He developed a love for all things Italy during off-season stints with Benetton Treviso between 1985 and 1989.

While he played the last of his 63 tests against the touring Springboks in 1994, it was not the end of his playing career. Like his grandfather Jack 70 years earlier, Kirwan crossed codes to rugby league, joining the Warriors for their inaugural Australian first grade season in 1995.

He made a reasonable fist of his sporting switch, scoring 13 tries in 35 appearances across two seasons.

After rugby union turned professional in 1996, Kirwan was able to return to his original code, rounding out his career with several seasons in Japan with NEC.

Isa Ebrahim/Photosport All Whites right back Niko Kirwan evades Bahrain's Hazza Ali.

He later turned to coaching and was part of the Italy national team staff for five years, including a spell as head coach from 2002 to 2005, which included the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Kirwan coached Japan from 2007 to 2011, including two World Cup tournaments before heading home to Auckland to take the Blues' hot seat from 2013 to 2015.

While his sporting career was glittering, Kirwan became equally admired for his contributions to mental health and depression awareness campaigns, including an influential book, All Blacks Don't Cry – A Story of Hope, which detailed his own recovery from depression at the peak of his sporting career.

In 2012, he was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame and was knighted for services to mental health and rugby.

NIKO KIRWAN

Isa Ebrahim/Photosport Niko Kirwan celebrates his goal with Chris Wood.

Born in Auckland in 1995 - the year dad John joined the Warriors - Niko spent many of his formative years in Italy where he embraced the locals' love of football.

When the family returned to Auckland so John could coach the Blues, he joined the football programme at Sacred Heart College where he first encountered current All Whites coach Danny Hay.

Niko captained Sacred Heart to a national secondary schools title and joined Team Wellington after leaving school, helping them win the 2016-17 New Zealand national league title.

He's been playing professionally in Italy for the last four years, initially with Mestre and then Reggiana. He’s chalked up around 100 games in Italy’s second and third tiers.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old joined Padova, a table-topping club chasing promotion to Serie B, Italy's second tier.

Supplied/Newsroom Francesca Kirwan is all concentration at the NZ Beach Tour stop in Ruakaka last summer.

First named in an All Whites squad in 2018, he had to wait until this week to make his debut at right back in a 2-1 win over Curaçao.

Kirwan showed his fighting qualities in overcoming an error for Curaçao's goal. He came bench to devastating effect to score with a late header against Bahrain on Wednesday for his first international goal.

FRANCESCA KIRWAN

A year or so older than Niko, Francesca shares her mother Fiorella’s passion for volleyball.

After playing the indoor form professionally in Italy, Francesca began to specialise in beach volleyball on her return to New Zealand, aged 21.

She has represented New Zealand internationally and has won three national doubles titles in the last five years.

Steve McArthur/Photosport Luca Kirwan (second rower from R) in the New Zealand under-23 men's coxed four crew at the 2019 world championships in Florida. Pictured with Flynn Watson, Blake Bradshaw, Angus McFarlane and Natalie Bocock (coxsawin).

Francesca's team player qualities have proved handy as all of her championship victories were with different playing partners - Kelsie Willis, a former rugby player, in 2016; Olivia MacDonald in 2019 and Alice Zeiman in 2021.

When not spiking on volleyball courts, she runs a successful wine business with her dad.

LUCA KIRWAN

Now in his early 20s, Luca Kirwan switched to rowing from rugby while at Sacred Heart College where he was noted for his dedication and his athletic talent.

He took part in Maadi Cup secondary schools regattas and graduated to the New Zealand junior squad.

Luca was in the No 2 seat for the New Zealand coxed four, who finished fourth - agonisingly close to a medal - at the U23 world rowing championships in Florida in 2019.

He and crewmates Angus McFarlane, Blake Bradshaw, Flynn Eliadas-Watson and cox Natalie Bocock were just 0.8s off third place and only 1.4s off first.