Aaron Gate back on track for Paris 2024 after crashing out of the Tokyo Olympics

Aaron Gate tumbles onto the boards after crashing during the men's team pursuit bronze medal race.

Aaron Gate was so determined to make amends after crashing out of the Tokyo Olympics he started plotting his comeback for Paris 2024 as soon as he got out of the hospital.

The Auckland track cyclist’s Tokyo campaign ended in heartbreak when he crashed heavily and broke his collarbone while New Zealand were leading Australia in the bronze medal ride for the men’s team pursuit.

But it did not take long for the 30-year-old to start thinking ahead to the next Olympic cycle.

In fact, it took just a few hours after the crash.

“I actually remember talking to the TP guys basically when I got back from getting the x-rays, and I was pretty motivated then already,” Gate said.

“Not that I had any plans for retiring. I just hadn’t really thought ahead to the next Olympics, but that’s when it started I suppose; in the immediate reaction to what had happened.

“It really sparked a strong desire to go back for redemption so to speak in Paris. I think I’m more motivated than I have ever been for another Olympics.”

Gate will take his first pedal strokes on the road to Paris 2024 when he competes as part of the four-person New Zealand team at the Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France this weekend.

He will compete in the omnium and madison, two events he was also set to ride in Tokyo prior to his crash.

“We’re capable of winning medals in both of those events, and that’s definitely the goal; we’re here to be on the podium and anything less will definitely be a disappointment,” Gate said.

“But at the same time, and I’m not trying to come up with excuses pre-race here, but we are coming in kind of cold turkey with just road racing in our legs.

“It’s a bit of a different run-in to what you’d normally have for a world champs, but at the same time when I won the world omnium title years ago it was actually the first one I’d done at international level, so I’m not counting myself out.”

Gate was dealt a frustrating setback in his recovery when the surgical site became injected following his operation, requiring more surgery, but he has been back to full health for the past two months, spending that time riding for the all-Kiwi Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy in a series of races across Europe.

Although he has not had any track racing lead-up to the World Championships, Gate has shown good form and is coming off an impressive fourth place finish at the Chrono des Nations time trial event.

Gate finished narrowly outside the podium but managed to edge young Belgian sensation Remco Evenepoel, who finished third in the time trial at the Road World Championships in Belgium last month.

“I went in not knowing what to expect. I had the goal of trying to break the 50 km/h average speed and it was nice to meet that goal, and unfortunately I just missed the podium by just six seconds, but it was still pretty cool to go to such a prestigious race and get to wear the national champion jersey of New Zealand.”

Joining Gate at the World Championships are three rising stars; defending points race world champion Corbin Strong, Ally Wollaston and Michaela Drummond. Strong and Wollaston are the first Kiwis in action on Saturday morning (NZT).

“I’m definitely the old man of the group. Everyone else is very young,” Gate said.

“Corbin is 20 but he’s a defending world champion in the points race, so I think it’ll be a cool experience for him to have a chance to possibly defend that, because it’s not something many people his age can say they’ve done.”