Aaron Gate scores world cycling silver medal after Olympic crash disappointment

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate has scored a silver medal in his quest to win a second men’s omnium title at the world track cycling championships.

The 30-year-old triple Olympian finished second to Britain’s Ethan Hayter in Roubaix, France on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Robert Jones/Supplied Aaron Gate shares his silver medal on the podium with his son Axel after his second place in the men's omnium at the 2021 UCI world track cycling championships in France.

Hayter – the first Briton to win the crown since 2010 – totalled 180 points with Gate on 124.

It is Hayter’s third medal in the omnium at the world championships, winning in 2013 and taking the silver in Hong Kong in 2017.

Gate was biding to deliver New Zealand’s fourth gold medal in the omnium after Hayden Godfrey (in 2008), Gate (2013) and Campbell Stewart (2019).

He was aiming to atone for his disappointment at the Tokyo Olympic Games where the Aucklander’s campaign ended in heartbreak when he crashed heavily and broke his collarbone while New Zealand were leading Australia in the bronze medal ride for the men’s team pursuit.

Robert Jones/Supplied New Zealand's Aaron Gate on his way to second place in the world omnium final.

Gate – riding just 11 weeks after breaking his clavicle in Tokyo – said he was thrilled with the effort which in part helps erase his Olympic woes, and he wanted to share the performance with his Izu Velodrome teammates.

“I came into this not knowing how the track form was, and I only had couple of days on the track here in Roubaix before racing. The podium was definitely goal, but I didn’t know if it was achievable or not until I started racing,” said Gate.

“The scratch race went pretty well and set the tone and I progressed from there. I didn’t have the legs in the points race that I would have liked but at the same time, at the halfway mark I knew I was racing for second. Hayter was in a class of his own today. So I have to be pretty happy with that.

“I guess it is some redemption so to speak. Izu still hurts because it was a team event and I didn’t get a chance to stand up there with my teammates but this is a bit of silver lining. I have some texts from the boys already and look forward to catching up with them.”

Gate’s silver was the fifth omnium medal for New Zealand with gold in 2019 to Tokyo medallist Campbell Stewart and silver to successful road professional Shane Archbold, who is helping out as team director this week in Roubaix.

Hayter dominated the competition to claim the gold medal, putting two laps on the field after going into the final points race with a six-point advantage. He also won five sprints in a dominant performance.

With Hayter out of reach, Gate focussed on covering Portugal’s Iuri Leitao who was his closest challenger for the silver, and kept a weather-eye on the fast-finishing Italian rider, Elia Viviani.

Gate started strongly scoring points in four of the first five sprints, and importantly was second and third in two crucial late sprints before covering the Portuguese rider to protect his second placing.

Earlier New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond and Ally Wollaston had a top-10 finish in the two-person women’s madison, finishing a creditable ninth in the demanding 120-lap event, which is a points race with the teams inter-changing riders with a hand-sling action.

Gate returns to the track for the final day on Monday (NZ time), pairing up with Corbin Strong in the men’s madison.

Results

Men, Omnium, Scratch (15km): Ethan Hayter (GBR) 1, Donavan Grondin (FRA) 2, Elio Viviani (ITA) 3. Also: Aaron Gate (NZL) 5. Tempo: Hayter 28 points, 1; Iuri Leitao (POR) 24, 2; Gate 21, 3. Elimination: Gate 1, Grondin 2, Matias Malmberg (DEN) 3. Points race: Hayter 66, 1; Viviani 35, 2; Fabio van der Bossche (BEL) 30, 3. Also: Gate 16, 7. Final placings: Hayter 180 points, 1; Gate 124, 2; Viviani 121, 3.

Women Madison (30kms): Netherlands (Kirsten Wild, Amy Pieters (NED) 35 points, 1; France (Clara Coppini, Marie Le Net) 30, 2; GBR (Katie Archibald, Neah Evans) 24, 3. Also: New Zealand (Michaela Drummond, Ally Wollaston) 9.