Tour of Southland wait just about over for 18-year-old Mitchel Fitzsimons

Southland rider Mitchel Fitzsimons, 18, is set to take on his first SBS Tour of Southland when the 2021 race starts on Sunday.

It was in 2017 as a 14-year-old when Mitchel​ Fitzsimons got his first close look at the SBS Tour of Southland.

It was also the moment when a burning desire was sparked.

The promising cyclist moved away from home in South Canterbury to Invercargill in 2017 to be closer to the SIT Zero Fees Velodrome.

He was living with then Cycling Southland staff member Danielle Ralph who gave him the job in the 2017 Tour of Southland of sitting on the back of a motorbike and recording time splits.

Jo Groenevinger/Stuff -Mitchel Fitzsimons competing at the World Road Cycling Championships in Belgium in September.

“I could see all the action from right in front of the bunch. It’s probably the best place to be to watch it from. That really got me motivated.”

In recent years the teenager has followed teams in the van helping cyclists out where needed.

Each year that eagerness to get on the bike himself during the tour has grown.

He is now 18 - the required age for riders to take part in the tour – and it couldn’t have come soon enough for Fitzsimons.

On Sunday the adopted Southlander will get the opportunity he has been after when the 2021 race starts in Invercargill.

The SBS Tour of Southland was a special race for many in the New Zealand cycling community, and he was excited about getting to take part.

“It’s just the hype, all year round it’s what everyone talks about. Everywhere in New Zealand [cyclists] are talking about it. You’re overseas talking to other Kiwis, and they just can’t wait to get back home and race it.”

Initially, Fitzsimons was organised to line up in a team with a group of Waikato and Auckland-based cyclists. However, with Waikato under Alert Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions those riders have been unable to make the trip south.

On Wednesday Fitzsimons was moved into the PowerNet team for his debut Tour of Southland.

His key task will be to try to help team mate Ollie Jones who will be after a shot at the Tour of Southland’s yellow jersey come the end of the race on Saturday, November 6.

The build up hasn’t been ideal for Fitzsimons given he just got out of a 14-day MIQ stint last week.

He had been riding in Europe, which included lining up in the World Road Cycling Champs in Belgium.

He finished 50th in a 178-strong junior men's grade.

Fitzsimons spent plenty of time riding on an erg during his MIQ stay but expected he might be a little disadvantaged heading into the Tour of Southland.

“Coming off a big season and then doing two weeks on your own in a hotel room is not great, but it’s a still a good opportunity to have a crack.”

The opening day of the 2021 tour on Sunday will have a different look.

The tour will start with the traditional team time trial around Queens Park on Sunday, but this year it will be followed by a new 42km street race, comprising of ten laps of Queens Park.

The time trial is scheduled to start at 12pm and the 42km stage one at 3pm.