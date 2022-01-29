NZ Paralympian Corey Peters collects bronze at Super G World Cup on comeback from Covid-19

Boycotts, Covid and bubbles - the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be unlike anything we’ve seen.

Kiwi sit skier Corey Peters overcame pre-race anxiety to finish third for a bronze medal at the Super G World Cup in Sweden on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

It was the first Super G event in nearly two years for the New Plymouth Paralympian because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 38-year-old was back on the snow after testing positive for the virus this month.

JULIE PORTEOUS/Supplied Corey Peters collected a World Cup bronze medal ahead of the Winter Paralympics in March.

He is competing at the Beijing Winter Paralympics in March and said he could have collected a silver or gold medal from the World Cup event had it not been for an error near the finish.

Peters won bronze and silver medals in the Winter Paralympics at the 2018 PyeongChang and 2014 Sochi Games respectively.

“There was definitely some anxiety coming into today, but now a sense of success, and a good feeling to know that after so long out of the game I can still come away with a podium,” Peters said.

“I attacked the top of the course, but unfortunately six gates from the finish I made quite a big mistake which cost me quite a bit of time and potentially a better place on the podium.

JULIE PORTEOUS/Supplied From left to right: Andrew Kurka, Jesper Pedersen and New Zealand’s Corey Peters with their World Cup medals in Sweden.

“All in all it was a great day to blow the cobwebs out and continue that preparation for Beijing. For me that is the one that I am eyeing to get on the top step, that’s the pinnacle for me this season.”

Peters finished 2.11sec behind the gold medallist, Norway's Jesper Pederson, while Andrew Kurka of the United States took silver.

Fellow Kiwi Paralympians Aaron Ewen (sitting) and Adam Hall (standing) finished fifth and eight in their respective categories.

That pair also race in the Slalom World Cup on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The Beijing Winter Paralympics run from March 4-13.