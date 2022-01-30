Covid-19: National softball championships postponed due to Omicron risk

Wellington's infield talk tactics in the 2017 men's National Fastpitch Championships final. The 2022 tournament has been postponed due to the Omicron outbreak.

The Softball New Zealand board has postponed the National Fastpitch Championship inter-provincial tournament due to the Omicron outbreak risk.

Christchurch had been set to host the men’s and women’s tournament – the pinnacle events of the domestic season – from February 10-13 – but Softball New Zealand (SNZ) are now looking to play it in October.

SNZ chairman Hoani Lambert said it was “not a decision the board has made lightly, but due to the onset of the Omicron outbreak, and the considerable risk of accelerated Covid spread over the next two to four- week period”, it had made a health-based decision to postpone the event.

Lambert said there was “a potential upside to the postponement from an international perspective”.

SKY SPORT Auckland win the 2021 National Fastpitch Championships men's softball title. The 2022 title has been postponed from February to October.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Black Sox captain Cole Evans (L) and his teammates could get to play in an October NFC as a lead-up to the men's softball World Cup tournament.

“The Black Sox and White Sox management have been told of the board decision. It does mean there will be a domestic pinnacle event in October. This would be an additional pinnacle event for the Black Sox to play in, in the lead up to the World Cup.”

The WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup will be played in Auckland from November 26 to December 4.

Lambert said the board understood “some members of the softball whānau will be disappointed by the decision, particularly given the significant disruptions already experienced through recent lockdowns and alert level requirements”.

But he said with the Omicron outbreak expected to affect a vast number of New Zealanders “bringing together 400 participants from all over New Zealand to an event in Christchurch was deemed too much of a risk to the athletes, team management, their whānau and the wider New Zealand community”.

SNZ management will talk with the Canterbury Softball Association about the feasibility of staging the postponed NFC tournament at Labour Weekend (October 231-24).

Lambert said cancelling the NFC “was not an outcome the board gave much though to’’. Postponing it would allow provincial associations to talk with their travel providers and seek credits to be used later in the year.