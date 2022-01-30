Kiwi track star Nick Willis runs sub-four minute mile for 20th consecutive year

Nick Willis reflects at the Millrose Games in New York after running a sub-four minute mile - 20 years after his first.

New Zealand track and field great Nick Willis has earned $25,000 for an athletics charity after completing 20 years of sub-four minute miles.

The 38-year-old finished ninth in the Wanamaker men’s mile at the Millrose Games indoor meet in New York City on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) in 3min 59.7sec.

Willis said before the race he was “going for 20 years at Millrose’’ and quipped that his first sub-four minute mile was “so long ago, it’s in black and white’’, posting a photograph of his first-up feat on social media.

The Lower Hutt native ran fifth in 3:58 at Notre Dame’s Mayo Invite in 2003, as a 19-year-old University of Michigan scholarship athlete.

Willis, a Tracksmith club runner, had extra incentive to break the magical barrier at the Millrose event.

Former T-Mobile chief executive John Legere pledged to pay $25,000 to the Tracksmith Foundation, which assists young athletes to train and compete.

The Tracksmith Foundation noted on social media that Willis had completed “a sub-4 mile for the 20th consecutive year moments after fellow Michigan alum ⁦[NFL quarterback great] Tom Brady retired”.

Willis’ 20 years of sub-four minute miles feat came almost exactly 60 years since Peter Snell broke the world mile record at Whanganui’s Cook’s Gardens track on January 27, 1962.

Another New Zealand Olympic middle distance great, John Walker, became the first man to run 100 sub-four minute miles, reaching that milestone in 1985.

Willis – the 2006 Commonwealth Games champion – has had an even longer career, highlighted by two Olympic Games 1500m medals – silver at Beijing in 2008 and bronze at Rio in 2016.

In typical Willis fashion, he was among the first to congratulate Millrose Games mile winner Ollie Hoare, who set a new Australian indoor record of 3min 50.83sec. Second placegetter Josh Kerr broke the Scottish national record.