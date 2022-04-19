Cycling great Sir Bradley Wiggins says he was sexually groomed as a teenager

British cycling great Sir Bradley Wiggins has revealed he buried a shocking secret throughout his entire career because he felt he had nobody to turn to.

The 2012 Tour de France winner has broken his silence on allegations he was sexually groomed, aged 13, by a former coach.

In a candid interview with Men’s Health UK magazine, which goes on sale on Wednesday, Wiggins revealed how much his dark secret has continued to plague his adult life, The Guardian reports.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Sir Bradley Wiggins has alleged that was he was sexually groomed by a coach as a teenager.

“I was groomed by a coach when I was younger – I was about 13 – and I never fully accepted that,” Wiggins told Men’s Health UK magazine of the allegations in an interview with Alastair Campbell.

Wiggins, who retired in 2016 with eight Olympic medals, was then asked if he was groomed sexually?

“Yes. It all impacted me as an adult ... I buried it,” Wiggins told Campbell.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Sir Bradley Wiggins kept the dark secret to himself throughout his sparkling career.

During an, at times, dysfunctional childhood, Wiggins felt he had nobody to talk to around the time of the grooming allegations.

Wiggins’ father, Australian cyclist Gary Wiggins, walked out on the family when he was a young child and he said his stepfather was abusive towards him.

“My stepfather was quite violent to me, he used to call me a f..... for wearing Lycra and stuff, so I didn’t think I could tell him,” Wiggins told Men’s Health UK.

“I was such a loner.

“I just wanted to get out of the environment. I became so insular. I was quite a strange teenager in many ways and I think the drive on the bike stemmed from adversity.”

Alex Livesey/Getty Images In 2012, Sir Bradley Wiggins was a gold medallist at the London Olympics and won the Tour de France.

Wiggins spent much of his young life trying to understand his relationship with his father, Gary Wiggins, but he died in 2008 following a fight at a party in New South Wales, The Guardian report said.

“He was my hero,” Wiggins said. “I wanted to prove myself to him. He was a good cyclist – he could have been really good – but he was a wasted talent.

“He was an alcoholic, a manic depressive, quite violent and he took a lot of amphetamines and drugs back then.”

“Never getting answers when he was murdered in 2008. He left us when I was little, so I met him for the first time when I was 18. We rekindled some kind of relationship but then we didn’t speak for the last couple of years before he was murdered.”

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sir Bradley Wiggins was one of the greatest cyclists Great Britain has produced.

During the pinnacle of his stunning career, Wiggins has told of the years after his 2012 Tour de France victory and Olympic gold medal in London – that came within a matter of months of each other – being the worst of his life because he was trying to deal with his demons whilst being thrust into the global spotlight.

“After winning the Tour de France, then winning at the Olympics, life was never the same again,” Wiggins said.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Sir Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning the 2012 Tour de France.

“I was thrust into this fame and adulation that came with the success ... I’m an introverted, private person. I didn’t know who ‘me’ was, so I adopted a kind of veil – a sort of rock-star veil. It wasn’t really me ... It was probably the unhappiest period of my life.”

