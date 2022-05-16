Familiar SailGP frustrations for NZ in Bermuda

New Zealand secured a race win on day two of the Bermuda SailGP regatta.

A new season but familiar frustrations for New Zealand in the SailGP league.

The powerful team led by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke finished the season-opening regatta in Bermuda in sixth place out of the nine teams.

After a disappointing day on Sunday (NZT), New Zealand rebounded to show their potential on Monday by winning the fourth fleet race.

SAIL GP/YOUTUBE A moment of triumph for NZ on a difficult weekend in Bermuda.

But a costly seventh in the fifth and final fleet race saw them miss out on the podium race yet again.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand tipped as big movers in SailGP season three

* New Zealand's new look for SailGP's new season

* Red mist descends on America's Cup



The run of results for New Zealand read: 7, 3, 8, 1, 7.

For a second season team they were shown up by new entry Canada, led by New Zealander Phil Robertson, who qualified for the podium race against double champions Australia and Great Britain.

SAILGP/Stuff Peter Burling makes a high-speed cross on New Zealand's SailGP foiling catamaran.

There was no stopping Tom Slingby’s Aussie outfit though, as he started season three just as he finished the last, comfortably winning from Sir Ben Ainslie’s British outfit with Canada third.

The global league now shifts to Chicago for a June 19-20 stop.