Anton Cooper returns to mountainbiking World Cup podium with 'best race since Tokyo'

New Zealand mountainbiker Anton Cooper recovers after his fourth place at the 2022 UCI World Cup meet in the Czech Republic.

Anton Cooper rated his fourth-place finish at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup as his best performance since the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old North Canterbury rider roared back to the sharp end of the elite field to finish on the top-five podium in the third World Cup round in the Czech Republic on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

RED BULL.COM A superb final sprint saw Anton Cooper get back on the World Cup podium with fourth place in sweltering temperatures in the Czech Republic.

Cooper, the Trek Factory rider, produced a superb performance, rode with a select front bunch including Tokyo Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, teammate Vlad Drascalu and multi world and Olympic champion Nino Schurter who had punctured earlier.

Drascalu and Pidcock edged clear on the final climb on the last lap with the British rider winning his second World Cup, with Cooper managing fourth in the sprint finish with Schurter and South African Alan Hatherley.

Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content/Supplied New Zealand's Anton Cooper (L) on the podium with the other top-five riders.

“It was my best race since Tokyo for sure. When you have a good feeling, it adds fuel to the fire and you can hang in there with the top guys,” said Cooper.

“I was confident with every training and with more racing in the legs that my form was going to improve. I was hoping for a top-10 so to be up there in fourth and right up there in the mix is a pretty cool feeling.

“I was trying to ride my own pace and keep out of trouble. I was happy with my tempo and not burning all the matches too early which is what happened in the early laps at Albstadt. It has traditionally been quite a strong race for me and so I take some confidence from it.

Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content/Supplied Anton Cooper (R) in action during the UCI Mountainbiking World Cup race in the Czech Republic in May 2022.

“Nothing beats that feeling to be at the point end of a World Cup race in front of 20,000 plus spectators is pretty cool.”

Compatriots Ben Oliver finished 58th – 6:43 sec down on the winner – and Sam Shaw 92nd while Sam Gaze did not finish.

Cooper and Oliver will remain in the Czech Republic for a European race next weekend.