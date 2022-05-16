Cycling NZ has a 'problem with trust and confidence', chairman acknowledges

The findings of a major review into cycling and its high-performance environment are made public, presented by Mike Heron, QC, and senior academic Sarah Leberman.

Cycling NZ chairman Phil Holden accepts his organisation continues to have a problem with trust and confidence as the sport looks to rebuild from another damning investigation.

Speaking at a press conference in Auckland on Monday after the findings of an independent inquiry into Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ were delivered to the public, Holden said urgent changes needed to be made to address the multitude of failures uncovered in the review.

The inquiry, which was launched in wake of the suspected suicide of top sprint cyclist Olivia Podmore in August last year, found a culture of “medals before process”, favouritism, a lack of transparency and accountability around selection, and an environment where gender biases are prevalent.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff An athlete described Cycling NZ board chair Phil Holden’s apology as “heartfelt and genuine”.

The 104-page report also raised several operational concerns including Cycling NZ’s use of non-disclosure agreements, recruitment processes and the lack of consideration around women’s health.

Holden said the report was confronting, and “difficult to read”, adding Cycling NZ is committed to urgent change and being accountable for results. He admitted there is still a long road ahead to restore trust among athletes and stakeholders, pointing to leaks over the weekend regarding the appointment of former NZ Olympic Committee boss Kereyn Smith to the role of transformation director.

Smith has been appointed for an initial 12-month period to collectively drive the transformation and support implementation of the recommendations of the report.

“I think trust and confidence is something that is an issue for us as an organisation,” Holden said.

“It's no question. I mean, if I reflect on the last 72 hours and the amount of leaks that have come out from our organisation about information in relation to this report, and Kereyn’s appointment, that says to me that we've got a problem.

“That also says to me that we've got to aim our aspirations higher for a different model, and a higher trust model than what we've ever had before. And that will need a lot of hard work.

“We want this to be the last cycling inquiry.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Former NZ Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith speaks during the track cycling selection announcement for the Tokyo Olympics.

The appointment of Smith, who will also hold a position on the board, was said to have blindsided staff at Cycling NZ, with no consultation taking place.

One source within the cycling community told Stuff while Smith “could do a lot” for Cycling NZ, there is frustration that the appointment seems to have been made by a handshake agreement – a move that appears at odds with Cycling NZ’s drive to establish a new era of transparency and accountability.

The inquiry panel took aim at the insular culture within New Zealand sport, which tends to recruit or recycle personnel from within the system.

The panel also took aim at New Zealand sport’s “over-reliance on traditional male networks” and insular culture, which reinforces a lack of accountability.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Mike Heron QC, who co-chaired a major review into cycling and the high performance system, delivers the panel’s findings at a press conference in Auckland.

“We perceive an over-reliance on bringing in recruits that people already know (even, in some cases, where past performance has been sub-optimal). This curtails attempts to ensure diversity, introduce new ideas, and in some instances maintains and rewards poor behaviour,” the report reads.

Holden confirmed the recruitment of Smith was a board decision, and defended the process undertaken.

“One of the things that had been occupying my mind is there is a mountain of work to be done in our organisation and we want to implement all those recommendations. We need some resource and support. High Performance Sport New Zealand supported me in that conversation and Kereyn was available and my answer to that was ‘please come in’.”

Asked if that was an appropriate process, given the inquiry panel’s observations, Holden responded: “I think this is entirely different … [Smith] is a proven leader and governor and I would suggest to you that right now that that sort of leadership is exactly what we need in the organisation to support the very hard work that has been going on from the team.”

Holden insisted change was well under way within Cycling NZ, having appointed an interim high performance director to re-set and re-evaluate the environment, take a more athlete-centric view, and make the selection process clear and transparent.

“We haven’t been sitting still. We’ve been working on a number of issues that the report addresses. But we’ve got a lot more to do.”