Auckland Tuatara officially back in Australian Baseball League after two-year absence

The Auckland Tuatara team celebrate after a 1-0 win over Brisbane Bandits to confirm their spot in the 2019-20 ABL playoffs.

The Auckland Tuatara baseball team have been officially welcomed back into the Australian Baseball League after two years away.

New Zealand’s only professional baseball club pulled out of the ABL at late notice for the 2020-21 season and the entire league closed down the year after because of Covid-19.

The other clubs and the ABL were furious about the little notice the Tuatara gave to pull out for 2020-21 and there were threats that they wouldn’t be allowed to return.

But the recently appointed new CEO of the ABL, Paul Gonzalez says the Tuatara have been welcomed back and they add plenty of value to the league.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Tuatara given extension to fight for survival in Australian Baseball League

* Decision day looms for Auckland Tuatara over involvement in ABL this season

* Sky Stadium in talks with Australian Baseball League to host Tuatara games



“I think it’s special,” Gonzalez said.

“We had the two-year break due to Covid, but to have the Tuatara back into the Australian Baseball League for the 2022-23 season and beyond is really a milestone for the league.

Tim Clayton TWC Paul Gonzalez playing for Australia at the 2004 Olympic Games.

“When they were first introduced in 2018-19 it was a great splash with their announcement and then there was their playoff push in 2019-20 which showed the Australian Baseball League that they’re true contenders for the Claxton Shield.”

During the Tuatara’s only season at North Harbour Stadium they swelled their crowds from a couple of hundred at the beginning of the campaign, to 4500 for a playoff game.

“I was fortunate to visit North Harbour Stadium and what is unique is the scope as far as the growth is,” said Gonzalez, who helped Australia earn a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics

“They have the largest growth opportunity in the ABL, their exposure is throughout all of New Zealand, so not isolated to a city and with the expansion of the Tuatara into the basketball team, it creates more awareness of the whole Tuatara brand.”

Gonzalez says there is no bad blood between the Australian clubs and the Tuatara and everyone realises they’ll all benefit from having the New Zealand club involved, because of the exposure and crowds they bring with them.

“We had a face to face meeting in May and the overall consensus was that every franchise has embraced the Tuatara back into the ABL,” Gonzalez said.

“If there were some emotional issues, they’re gone. People look at what the strategic partnership of having New Zealand in the competition is to all teams.

"There are huge advantages in regard to the international opportunities as well, not just for the Tuatara, but for the ABL.”

The new season will begin some time around the middle of November, with the finals finishing in the first week of February,

Currently there are seven clubs in the league, with negotiations continuing about a return for the Geelong/Korea team.