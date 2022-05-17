Cycling hub relaunched in midst of athlete welfare review

G-Force Cycling Performance Hub coach Sid Cumming with some of his cyclists outside the SIT Velodrome before heading out for a ride in Invercargill on Tuesday.

A cycling performance hub has been relaunched in Invercargill at a time the sport has been put under the microscope for its treatment of athletes.

In December Cycling New Zealand announced it was axing its four performance hubs throughout New Zealand.

They were based in Auckland, Cambridge, Christchurch, and Invercargill.

The performance hub, based at the Invercargill Velodrome, was for people aged under 15 to 22 (year 11-13 pupils) to access training and development opportunities.

READ MORE:

* Cycling review panel calls for re-evaluation of core foundations of the NZ high-performance sport system

* Cycling NZ has a 'problem with trust and confidence', chairman acknowledges

* Cyclists' emotions run high, trauma resurfaces after review release and apology



Cycling New Zealand stated it was a cost-cutting measure.

Sid Cumming led the hub in Invercargill and said at the time it would require about $115,000 to keep it operating.

Coach Cumming, along with some administration help from Donna Milne, has pulled together the required funds to relaunch the hub which closed in March.

It has been rebranded G-Force Cycling Performance Hub, and it has been backed by philanthropist Kent Gardner and Southland-based sponsors and funders.

It is now operating separately as an incorporated society, but it has been endorsed by Cycling New Zealand and was supported by Cycling Southland.

The hub relaunch comes at a time a review into Cycling New Zealand, which followed the suspected suicide of top sprint cyclist Olivia Podmore in August last year, has been released.

The 104-page report provided a “forthright look” at how Cycling NZ has managed its high-performance programme, detailing a culture of “medals before process”, a lack of transparency and accountability regarding selection and recruitment, and an environment where gender biases are prevalent.

Cumming backed his own ability as a coach when asked if he was comfortable with how he personally had treated athletes as part of the Cycling New Zealand system.

“I’ve done it for five and half years, I’ve never had issues or complaints about my ability to coach or look after and develop young people.

“My big thing on it is we are working with cyclists, but we are also developing good young people. It's a holistic approach, it’s not just about riding a bike. It's about family, friends, education, all of those things that make good human beings.”

So what did Cumming make of the Cycling New Zealand review?

“To be fair I haven’t read it all, but what I’ve seen and heard it is probably well overdue. It’s tough out there for elite athletes, it's a tough environment to be in. I think all the help people can get, to help them do what they do, is a great thing.

“The sad thing is it’s taken a tragedy to happen to get like this.”

As part of the G-Force Cycling Performance Hub Cumming said there would be a key mental skills component to it which would be run through Jason McKenzie from the successful Academy Southland programme.

McKenzie was part of the New Zealand Olympic Team at the Tokyo Olympics providing athlete support.

The hub, which closed in March, has relaunched with 24 cyclists.

Over the five and half years the performance hub was operated in Invercargill by Cycling New Zealand it amassed more than 50 national titles, 100 other national championship medals, Oceania champions, one elite world title, along with Commonwealth and Olympic representatives.