Egyptian squash star thanks Paul Coll's coach after beating Kiwi at world champs

New Zealand's world No 1 Paul Coll was beaten by Mohamed ElHorsbagy in an epic five-game semifinal.

Egypt’s former world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy has thanked Paul Coll’s coach for motivating him to beat the Kiwi in the world squash championships semifinal.

The 30-year-old West Coaster lost 4-11, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 7-11 in a 109-minute encounter on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) in Cairo.

PSA World Tour Paul Coll during his semifinal loss to Mohamed ElShorbagy at the world championships in Cairo, May 21, 2022.

The loss also puts the world No 1 ranking in doubt for Coll. Egyptian Ali Farag can reclaim the position if he wins the tournament.

Afterwards, ElShorbagy praised Coll but took a shot at his coach, Rob Owen, over an article he had been quoted in stating that Coll was almost unbeatable.

READ MORE:

* Paul Coll triumphs in two-hour epic to make world squash semifinals

* Joelle King in upset loss while Paul Coll cruises at squash worlds

* Paul Coll wins his second consecutive British Squash Open title to stay world No 1



“I felt bad for him and I knew this was going to [put] so much on him,’’ ElShorbagby said. “That was one of the most stupid articles I’ve ever read and I really hope, as good as he is, as a great coach, but he showed that he has no experience with his player being seeded No.1 in a World Champ.

“So thanks to him, he gave me such an advantage in winning that fifth game, because Paul had so much in his mind in that fifth game today. So thanks Rob for the article, thanks so much for that.”

PSA Paul Coll is all concentration as he prepares to play a shot against Mohamed ElShorbagy.

Going into the match, third ranked ElShorbagy had looked in deadly form against fellow Alexandrian and world No.10 Fares Dessouky in his quarterfinal while Coll came rough an exhausting 122-minute win over former champ Tarek Momen.

There were worrying signs for Coll in the early stages as he was caught out of position a number of times in opening game.

The hero of Greymouth, sporting strapping on his right knee, struggled to react to ElShorbagy’s shots at the front of the court.

After taking the opening game 11-4, ElShorbagy continued to play immaculate squash early on in the second. A number of lengthy rallies dominated the early stages as the players exchanged points.

Coll was able to drag ElShorbagy wider as the second game progressed, which allowed the Kiwi to move from 4-4 to 6-4 up.

More lengthy rallies followed, which appeared to favour a rejuvenated-looking world No.1, who asserted himself well around the court to bring the scores to 1-1 with an 11-8 win.

The long rallies came in the third game, which was even until a fiery ElShorbagy pulled clear to have three game balls. Incredibly, though, Coll was able to pick each one off to level and then take a 2-1 lead with a 12-10 win.

PSA Kiwi world squash No 1 Paul Coll prevailed over Egypt's Tarek Momen in a marathon quarterfinal battle.

At the beginning of the fourth game, errors began to creep into ElShorbagy’s game. The former champion, showed impressive resilience to battle through a difficult spell and then go on the attack to take game 11-8 and force the match into a fifth game.

The dramatic change of fortunes seemed to give ElShorbagy a huge lift in the fifth game. The 31-year-old stepped further and further up the court as the adrenaline surged and took a commanding 5-0 lead.

Full of confidence, ElShorbagy continued to balance watchful rallies with his signature brutal attacking squash, timing his attacks to perfection to seal a memorable victory with an 11-7 win, to the thunderous applause of the Cairo crowd.

Afterwards, ElShorbagy was keen to tell the crowd his name and his reputation in the sport.

“I’ve been in this situation so many times in my career. I think we have a habit as human beings to have a short memory, so I needed to remind everyone who I am.

“I went to Greg [Gaultier] two months ago and told him I want to come back to who I am again, I was not happy with who I am, and we put together a plan. I don’t want to get too excited of course, I have the final tomorrow, my fifth World Championship final.

“I’m really happy to be in the final. Just a few words regarding Paul. Paul is an amazing athlete, he inspires me so much. The guys has been unbelievable for the past six months. Since he won the British Open last year, he went to another level, and I went to another level, but the wrong way!

“We haven’t played for such a long time and I’ve been waiting for a long time to get on court with him. He inspires me so much, his journey is inspirational and I hope he’s not going to be too hard on himself. I’ve been world No 1 and seeded No 1 at a World Champ and have never done it before.

“It’s so tough, there’s so much pressure on you when you’re seeded No.1 in a World Champ. He had so much on his plate this week, no one understands how much he had on his plate this week, except for the people who were in that position before.”

The next tournament for Coll is the El Gouna tournament in Egypt starting later this week.