Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott return home as Olympic heroes

Nico Porteous is back in his home town of Wānaka finally with his gold medal from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

They are Olympic gold medallists in their own right, but Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous cannot shake the incredible results they keep churning out together.

As the history goes, Sadowski-Synnott gets bronze in the big air snowboarding event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics – only for Porteous to get bronze a few hours later in the freeski halfpipe. Both were 16 at the time.

Fast-forward four years, and Sadowski-Synnott does it again, but this time it’s gold in slopestyle in Beijing, with an added silver in the big air. Fellow Wānaka local Porteous then wins gold in freeski.

What’s in the water in Wānaka?

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous have both spent years thinking about winning gold.

“We can’t get away from each other in terms of our results. It’s pretty cool, to be honest,” Porteous said as the sporting stars returned to Wānaka on Sunday. They were there with other Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the start of Snow Sport NZ’s national celebration tour.

“It is pretty crazy that whenever we have our peak success, it tends to happen at the same time,” said Porteous finally back home in Wānaka.

“It is really special to share that sort of stuff with her.”

The talented mates have been based at Cardrona snow resort for the past decade.

Snow Sports NZ and Tommy Pyatt/Supplied Porteous’ success in skiing has come from his complete dedication to the sport.

Sadowski-Synnott was born in Australia and picked up the snowboard at 7, somewhat late compared to many of her Olympic counterparts.

Porteous, originally from Christchurch, learned to ski in the French Alps at 2 with his parents and brother Miguel, who is also a Winter Olympian. The family moved to Wānaka to pursue the skiing dream while the brothers were still at primary school.

Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott met while training at Cardrona. They both had persistence, drive and incredibly supportive families behind them.

“We are both extremely driven and both share the passion for being up on the hill... We just want to be the best that we can,” Porteous said.

Snow Sports NZ and Tommy Pyatt/Supplied Kiwi Winter Olympians return to Wānaka on Sunday after big success overseas.

When they each grabbed bronze in 2018, they were the first to earn Winter Olympic medals for New Zealand in 26 years – the previous, and until then only, medal coming from Annalise Coberger at the Albertville Olympics in 1992.

Porteous said he would have been “disappointed” if he did not get gold after Sadowski-Synnott did at Beijing.

“When I saw Zoi had won hers, it is hard not to think about it.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Sadowski-Synnott has the complete set of Olympic medals, but still has big plans for her snowborading future.

Both have been on remarkable and individual journeys. Their medals are owed to themselves.

Sadowski-Synnott said her Olympic medals followed a lifetime of hard work, but her success was still sinking in.

“It is my biggest dream and accomplishing it is probably the most insane thing that has probably ever happened to me.”

While it was the outcome she wanted, she was never sure if it would come this early in her career. Humble, the 21-year-old has belief she will be the best in the world at both Big Air and Slopestyle events.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Porteous is keen to enjoy being home in Wānaka after an incredible season overseas.

“I have so many more things I want to do in snowboarding and as an athlete. To win gold at 20, a silver as well, I never really thought that would happen,” the now 21-year-old said.

Porteous had wanted a gold medal since he was 10.

“It is never going to be taken away and that is the craziest thing,” he said.

“I am forever grateful and thankful for all the opportunities I have been given to get to where I am today... I just hope I can make everyone proud and ... make them want to go skiing.”