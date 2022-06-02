Kiwis find improvement in trans-Tasman series but Kookaburras still crush Black Sticks 4-0

Jeremy Hayward celebrates his first goal for the Kookaburras on Thursday night.

At National Hockey Centre, Auckland: Kookaburras 4 (Jeremy Hayward [Q1], Nathan Ephraums [Q1], Hayward [Q3], Blake Govers [Q3]) beat the Blacks Sticks 0 Q1: 2–0 HT: 2–0 Q3: 4–0

It’s baby steps against the best side in the world but with a cup of patience and a slice of perseverance, there is potential in the men’s Black Sticks side heading towards the Commonwealth Games in August.

Australia’s Kookaburras have gone up 2-0 in the trans-Tasman series with a 4–0 win over the Black Sticks at the National Hockey Centre on Thursday night.

The Kiwis never seriously threatened to win the game but regularly caused headaches for the Kookaburras defence – despite the disappointment of not getting on the scoresheet – and limited the goal-scoring opportunities of the Australians. There’s no reason for the Black Sticks to celebrate but decent progress was made from the series opener.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Nathan Ephraums stretches for the ball as Black Sticks goalkeeper Dom Dixon deflects it away.

Much like the first test two nights earlier, where the Kookaburras humbled the Black Sticks 8-1, Australia held the possession advantage in the opening half but it was much closer at 53% to 47%. A number of unforced errors not helping the Kiwis’ cause.

After keeping the Kookaburras scoreless in the opening quarter of the first match of the series, the Black Sticks were unable to defend a penalty corner within the first four minutes in the second.

Jeremy Hayward converting with a strong strike straight between the legs of Black Sticks keeper Dom Dixon.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Oliver MacIntyre was a standout for the Black Sticks in game two.

Nathan Ephraums, who grabbed a hat-trick on Tuesday, scored the Kookaburras second after Dixon made a sharp save but the ball bounced back into the path of the prolific scorer.

But at the other end, the Black Sticks – who had Jacob Smith returning from a broken hand, that saw him miss the series opener plus Dylan Thomas and Sean Findlay also coming into the side – looked much more threatening.

Sam Lane went close on a powerful reverse from the left of the goal only for Kookaburras keeper Ben Rennie to pull off a miracle save.

Smith got the ball into the goal, on the back of a cluster of penalty corners, in the second quarter but the referee had already blasted his whistle.

But keeping the Kookaburras scoreless in the second quarter was another big tick for the Black Sticks.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Sam Lane went close to scoring for the Black Sticks in the first half.

Australia, playing in its orange indigenous strip, wasted little time adding to the score in the second half with Hayward grabbing a second in the opening minute of the third quarter as the Black Sticks were down a man due to Jordan Cohen receiving a green card late in the first half.

Blake Govers scored the Kookaburras’ fourth goal – all from penalty corners – later in the fourth quarter.

For the Black Sticks, their attacking flair and accuracy appeared to dry up in the second half but Hayden Phillips tried hard to create opportunities. His missed strike late in the game was his side’s best chance to score in the second half.

Keeping the Kookaburras scoreless again, despite a couple of late penalty corners, in the final quarter, another positive for the Black Sticks to cling to.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. The Black Sticks have been beaten again but showed improvement in game two.

Oliver McIntyre and Lane were strong for the Black Sticks and Smith’s presence was a huge boost.

The four-game series concludes on Saturday and Sunday.

The big moment

It was 15 big minutes, not a moment. The Black Sticks started the second quarter down 2-0 but managed to keep the Kookaburras scoreless and create several chances of their own – albeit without capitalising. But holding onto the ball and defending with big energy prevented a second blowout in as many games.

The big picture

With Smith back to captain the side plus Thomas and Findlay returning, the Black Sticks had a more hardened edge. They might still be a way behind the hockey powerhouse of Australia but bring Blair Tarrant, Kane Russell, Hugo Inglis, and Nic Woods – all currently playing in Europe – back into the squad for the Commonwealth Games and new Black Sticks head coach Greg Nicol has plenty to work with.

Match rating

7.5/10. A much more competitive and flowing spectacle than Tuesday night. The Black Sticks were able to create chances and make the Kookaburras work harder for theirs, making the second test much more attractive for the fans.

MVP

Jeremy Hayward scored two goals but his work away from the ball and ability to consistently provide a threatening option for the Kookaburras made him the standout.